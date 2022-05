The Second Round stage is set. After a few days of waiting to see who the opponent would be, the Colorado Avalanche will officially take on the St. Louis Blues in the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The date for Game 1 is still TBA, but the Avalanche will host the first two games of the series as a result of obtaining home ice after clinching the top seed in the Western Conference.

