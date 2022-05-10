Clinton defeats Pendleton to advance in AAA playoffs

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) -So far, six earthquakes have hit near the Elgin area in total, including the initial 3.29 that started it all. If six earthquakes in one area are not enough for someone, prepare to feel a few more. The 3.29 magnitude shake woke people up Monday night in Elgin, in Kershaw County. People felt the tremors from the Georgia-South Carolina state line all the way to Rock Hill. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says it is somewhat normal to have more earthquakes and aftershocks, so it will be a bumpy ride the next few weeks.

