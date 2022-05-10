ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Reproductive rights rally brings out more than 100 people on Mother's Day in Redding

actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rally was held along Cypress Ave. in Redding...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Homeless people will soon move to new alternate sites

CHICO, Calif. - Homeless people that are not allowed in the pallet shelters may be moved to three different alternate sites as early as next week when some 7-day notices expire. The sites are off of Fair Street near Country Drive, off of Humboldt and Bruce Road and off of...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Smoke could be seen from Cohasset Ridge prescribed burn

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Burning continued on the Loafer Creek LLC prescribed burn project on the Cohasset Ridge. Smoke from the prescribed burn was drifting towards Forest Ranch and a smoke column could be seen at times from most of Butte County. The control burn on Cohasset Ridge will continue...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Kittens rescued by Butte County Sheriff’s Office

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of kittens found on Highway 99 near Hamilton Nord-Cana Highway on Thursday night. Deputies responded and took the kittens to Valley Oak Veterinary Center to be checked out. The kittens will be taken to the Northwest...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Redding, CA
Society
City
Redding, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Redding, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Redding, CA
Health
City
Cypress, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Search for missing Tehama teen continues on her 14th birthday

RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. - The family of a missing Tehama County girl has just one wish for her 14th birthday. They want her returned home safe. Yoana Salas turns 14-years-old on Wednesday, May 11. She went missing from Rancho Tehama last Saturday, May 7. She is described a 5-2, 110...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters stop forward progress of fire on Clark Road

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters stopped the spread of a fire on Clark Road near Highway 70 on Friday morning. CAL FIRE Butte County said the fire was about a quarter of an acre. Crews will be at the scene until about 1 p.m. Friday. CAL FIRE called it the...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reproductive Rights#Protest
actionnewsnow.com

CHP announces graduation of nine new canine teams

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced on Friday the graduation and deployment of nine new canine teams. Graduating are two Belgian Malinois, two Dutch Shepherds and five German Shepherds. Two of the canines, Shei and Riva, are the only females in the class. The canine and officer team...
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding’s burn season to close Sunday

REDDING, Calif. - The City of Redding will close the burn season on Sunday. The City of Redding says the burn season will be over at 5 p.m. on Sunday due to the dry weather conditions and combustible fuels. The burn season will be closed until the end of the...
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead as Highway 99 is blocked in Tehama County following crash

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol says a person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 south of Vina on Friday afternoon. The CHP told Action News Now they have found a White Toyota Corolla that took off from the scene in Shasta County. The CHP said the Corolla is part of the investigation but was not part of the crash.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Prescribed burn, vegetation maintenance to happen in Bidwell Park next week

CHICO, Calif. - A prescribed burn is scheduled at the upper portion of the Horseshoe Lake area on Tuesday, the City of Chico said. The parking lot at the observatory and the parking lot at Horseshoe Lake will be closed during the burn. The City of Chico will place signs indicating which trails are closed.
CHICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
actionnewsnow.com

CAA will host food distribution in Magalia Friday

MAGALIA, Calif. - The Community Action Agency (CAA) will distribute food to the public at a County Food Action Agency Expansion Program Distribution event on Friday in Magalia from 10 a.m. to noon or until supplies run out. CAA will be distributing food at the Magalia Pines Baptist Church at...
MAGALIA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 vehicles crash on Highway 99 Friday morning

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 99 Friday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte County. CAL FIRE says the crash was in the area of Durham-Pentz exit. One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. CAL FIRE is asking drivers to be alert and careful.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico residents prepare for Cal Water Phase 2 guidelines

CHICO, Calif. - Chico residents are finding different tricks to keep their lawns green and looking into drought-resistant options as Cal Water Phase 2 guidelines will go into effect on May 22. Some of the guidelines include residents needing to fix leaks and breaks within 5 days, having to use...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta DA justifies 2020 officer-involved shooting near Redding’s Mod Pizza

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A officer-involved shooting in Redding in 2020 was found to be justified, according to Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie A. Bridgett. The shooting happened on Dec. 2 when officers responded to Mod Pizza in the Discovery Village Shopping Center for a disturbance call. Officers found the...
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy