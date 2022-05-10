Reproductive rights rally brings out more than 100 people on Mother's Day in Redding

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico has identified three areas where homeless people can go for at least 60 days when the Torres Shelter or the Pallet shelter are not an option for that person, the city says. The city says people can go to a one-acre site on...
CHICO, Calif. - Homeless people that are not allowed in the pallet shelters may be moved to three different alternate sites as early as next week when some 7-day notices expire. The sites are off of Fair Street near Country Drive, off of Humboldt and Bruce Road and off of...
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Burning continued on the Loafer Creek LLC prescribed burn project on the Cohasset Ridge. Smoke from the prescribed burn was drifting towards Forest Ranch and a smoke column could be seen at times from most of Butte County. The control burn on Cohasset Ridge will continue...
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of kittens found on Highway 99 near Hamilton Nord-Cana Highway on Thursday night. Deputies responded and took the kittens to Valley Oak Veterinary Center to be checked out. The kittens will be taken to the Northwest...
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Action News Now is following up on an idea to widen Skyway from Chico to Paradise. The Butte County Public Works Director said this potential project probably won't happen in our lifetime. That's because it would cost roughly $70 million which public works said it's too...
RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. - The family of a missing Tehama County girl has just one wish for her 14th birthday. They want her returned home safe. Yoana Salas turns 14-years-old on Wednesday, May 11. She went missing from Rancho Tehama last Saturday, May 7. She is described a 5-2, 110...
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters stopped the spread of a fire on Clark Road near Highway 70 on Friday morning. CAL FIRE Butte County said the fire was about a quarter of an acre. Crews will be at the scene until about 1 p.m. Friday. CAL FIRE called it the...
Students have to complete 450 hours of community service with tutoring, doing things for the climate and working on food insecurity, to receive the money. Some Chico State DACA and low-income students will receive $10,000 from new California Program. The 125 Chico State Students will be working with community groups...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced on Friday the graduation and deployment of nine new canine teams. Graduating are two Belgian Malinois, two Dutch Shepherds and five German Shepherds. Two of the canines, Shei and Riva, are the only females in the class. The canine and officer team...
REDDING, Calif. - The City of Redding will close the burn season on Sunday. The City of Redding says the burn season will be over at 5 p.m. on Sunday due to the dry weather conditions and combustible fuels. The burn season will be closed until the end of the...
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol says a person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 south of Vina on Friday afternoon. The CHP told Action News Now they have found a White Toyota Corolla that took off from the scene in Shasta County. The CHP said the Corolla is part of the investigation but was not part of the crash.
CHICO, Calif. - A prescribed burn is scheduled at the upper portion of the Horseshoe Lake area on Tuesday, the City of Chico said. The parking lot at the observatory and the parking lot at Horseshoe Lake will be closed during the burn. The City of Chico will place signs indicating which trails are closed.
MAGALIA, Calif. - The Community Action Agency (CAA) will distribute food to the public at a County Food Action Agency Expansion Program Distribution event on Friday in Magalia from 10 a.m. to noon or until supplies run out. CAA will be distributing food at the Magalia Pines Baptist Church at...
A rapidly moving brush fire destroyed at least 20 homes and forced the evacuation of nearly a thousand homes in Orange County, California, on Wednesday in a foreboding sign of the new normal for the region. The Coastal Fire began Wednesday afternoon at about 2:45 p.m. in the Aliso and...
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 99 Friday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte County. CAL FIRE says the crash was in the area of Durham-Pentz exit. One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. CAL FIRE is asking drivers to be alert and careful.
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A logging truck has rolled over and caused both lanes near the Enterprise Bridge to close, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP says officers and Butte County Fire Department arrived at the scene just before 8 a.m. The logging truck is on its left side...
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County School District was the victim of a ransomware attack, the Glenn County Sheriff said. Sheriff Richard Warren Jr. told Action News Now the case has been referred to the FBI Cybercrimes Task Force. Action News Now has reached out to the Glenn County...
CHICO, Calif. - Chico residents are finding different tricks to keep their lawns green and looking into drought-resistant options as Cal Water Phase 2 guidelines will go into effect on May 22. Some of the guidelines include residents needing to fix leaks and breaks within 5 days, having to use...
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A officer-involved shooting in Redding in 2020 was found to be justified, according to Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie A. Bridgett. The shooting happened on Dec. 2 when officers responded to Mod Pizza in the Discovery Village Shopping Center for a disturbance call. Officers found the...
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - A suspect is in custody after firing shots at a California Highway Patrol helicopter from the Shingletown area, according to the CHP. A report came in at 1:23 p.m. on Thursday that a 2017 GMC pickup crashed in the area of Ponderosa Way and Whitmore Road. The...
Comments / 0