Bellevue, WA

Purr-fect ending: Owner of cat accused of trespassing, taunting other pets wins $125,000 settlement

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
BELLEVUE, Wash — A Washington state woman and her cat are $125,000 richer after taking on the City of Bellevue and King County.

For three years, Anna Danieli and her faithful feline, Miska, have fought accusations that the cat trespassed and taunted other pets, racking up more than 30 violations and $30,000 in fines, KIRO-TV reported.

According to NPR, there was even an attempt to have the cat put down or evicted from King County.

Danieli’s two-man legal team sought reimbursement for costs incurred and brought civil rights claims against King County, the City of Bellevue and other unspecified government entities and officials, KIRO reported.

In addition to the $125,000 settlement, the lawsuit spurred a court order that resulted in changes to Bellevue’s city code and the way that civil offenses involving animals are heard, the TV station reported

According to KIRO, Regional Animal Services of King County, acting on behalf of the City of Bellevue, first issued violations in 2014 targeting Miska’s alleged behavior.

“Miska is the most prosecuted cat in King County and in the City of Bellevue,” Jon Zimmerman, one of Danieli’s attorneys, said in 2020.

In response, Danieli filed a lawsuit alleging governmental overreach, arguing her neighbor is an animal control manager involved in many of the complaints, KIRO reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

WSB Radio

Florida man allegedly towed inner tube with a pickup truck, killing man riding on it

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of driving recklessly and towing an inner tube that killed an 18-year-old man who was on it, according to officials. Pensacola police announced Friday that they arrested Joseph Brooks Squirewell, 20, in connection with an incident at Maritime Park on April 30 that killed 18-year-old Christian Garner, according to WEAR-TV.
PENSACOLA, FL
WSB Radio

Surfside families still want answers despite settlement

Gathered at a ceremony Thursday to honor the 98 people who died in a Florida condominium collapse last summer, some of the victims' family members said they are too deep in mourning to contemplate the nearly $1 billion settlement their attorneys negotiated on their behalf. Families and local officials gathered...
SURFSIDE, FL
WSB Radio

Police are searching for woman who allegedly stole thousands from 2 Florida Target stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say they are searching for a woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from two Jacksonville Target stores. Jacksonville Beach Police say on March 17, a woman was seen on surveillance video at a Target near Jacksonville Beach with a shopping cart filled with items including clothes, a Nutri Bullet, baby items, multiple Shark vacuums and a Bissel carpet upholstery cleaner. She was seen in the video checking out at a self-checkout but allegedly only paid for a few of the items.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
