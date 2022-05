Get ready to bust out your sunscreen, Ottawa! It’s going to feel like a steamy 35 degrees C for the weekend of May 14, according to the Weather Network. On Friday, the temperature is expected to soar up to 31 degrees C, but it will probably feel more like a scorching 34 C. Saturday’s temperature is also anticipated to be around 31 degrees, but will feel slightly hotter at 35. Later on, the heat will drop to 26 C with a 60% likelihood of rain on Sunday but it will still feel like a sweat-inducing 32 C.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO