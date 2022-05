May is beef month and the Wisconsin Beef Council continues to support their mission of building beef demand that is sustainable for future generations. The Beef Checkoff program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. Half of one dollar remains in Wisconsin for local beef promotion, while the other half is forwarded nationally to theCattlemen's Beef Board (CBB). Wisconsin currently has four representatives on the CBB representing both beef and dairy sectors.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO