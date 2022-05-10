ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Young Thug to appear in court on ‘narcotics and gang charges’ in racketeering case after dramatic Atlanta mansion arrest

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera, Caitlyn Hitt
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D77iZ_0fYXAypB00

RAPPER Young Thug is among 28 other defendants who were charged Monday in a 56-count indictment in Georgia, reports say.

Young Thug, real name Jeffery Lamar Williams, was arrested at a rented mansion in Buckhead and is currently being held at Fulton County Jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r13OS_0fYXAypB00
Young Thug has reportedly been arrested at a rented mansion in Georgia Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEgDg_0fYXAypB00
The rapper was taken into custody at a rented home in the Atlanta area Credit: Fulton County Sheriff

According to WSBTV reporter Michael Seiden, charges in the grand jury indictment against the 28 members and associates of Young Slime Life, also known as “YSL,” include conspiring to violate the RICO Act, murder, armed robbery and participation in criminal street gang activity.

Young Thug, for his part, has been accused of renting a 2014 Infiniti Q50 sedan from Hertz that was used in the commission of a murder rival gang member, Donovan Thomas Jr, in 2015, in addition to the aforementioned charges.

Prosecutors claim that two YSL associates – Christian Eppinger and Antonio Sumlin – worked to get Young Thug's permission to try to kill the target a second time.

At that time the would-be victim was in jail.

RICO act charges against Young Thug stem from a January 2013 offense, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The gang activity charges against him stem from May 2018.

He's not the only mainstream rapper facing chargers either.

Rapper Gunna - born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens - is also named in the indictment.

He's facing one count of conspiring to violate the RICO act.

The Sun has reached out to Young Thug's rep for comment following his arrest.

Each of the charges against Young Thug are felonies.

His defense attorney Brian Steel said in a statement: "I'll tell you the response to any allegation: Mr Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him."

Not long after the news broke, the hitmaker's mug shot was released.

He appeared straight-faced in the photo wearing two white tank tops.

THE CASE

According to Seiden, prosecutors are accusing YSL of being a "criminal street gang that started in late 2012 in the Cleveland Avenue area of ATL.

"YSL claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang."

Young Thug is alleged to be a founding member of the group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdKoA_0fYXAypB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HpcJO_0fYXAypB00

Seiden reported that in the indictment, he was listed under several aliases, including Slime.

Other rumored founders include Walter Murphy – known as DK – and Trontavious Stephens – known as Tick or Slug.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ahh4B_0fYXAypB00
The rapper is facing several felony charges Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TcLbp_0fYXAypB00
He's been accused of gang activity, among other things Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ScFti_0fYXAypB00
Young Thug is just one of the rappers named in the indictment Credit: Getty

