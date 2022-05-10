ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Coordinating Council Honors Mothers

By David Laurell
 4 days ago

First published in the May 7 print issue of the Burbank Leader. If you have a mother, or are a mother, Sunday will have you either celebrating or being the celebrated. If that celebration includes a lunch or dinner at a favorite restaurant, you know that even with reservations, the wait...

outlooknewspapers.com

outlooknewspapers.com

outlooknewspapers.com

outlooknewspapers.com

Tornados Tennis Season Concludes

First published in the May 7 print issue of the Glendale News Press. The Hoover High School varsity boys’ tennis team includes Christopher Kim (front, from left), Vincent Abechian, Edgar Balasian and Alec Avedisian. Back: Albert Poghosyan, Benjamin Lim, head coach Mher Ivynian, Andre Badalyan, Daniel Shakaryan and Noah Kurien. The Tornados finished the season seventh in the Pacific League standings with a 1-9 league and overall record.
GLENDALE, CA
Crescenta Valley Loses CIF Opener

First published in the May 7 print issue of the Glendale News Press. The Crescenta Valley High School softball team lost its CIF-SS Division II first-round playoff game at Millikan High in Long Beach, 6-1, on Thursday. CV’s Lauren Curtis blasted a solo home run to avoid a shutout.
LONG BEACH, CA
Falcons, Nitros, Tornados Compete in League Finals

First published in the May 7 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Crescenta Valley, Glendale and Hoover high schools sent their varsity boys’ and girls’ track and field teams to compete in the Pacific League finals at Arcadia High School last Thursday. The Falcons boys and girls...
GLENDALE, CA
CV Wins CIF Opener; Nitros, Tornados Finish Season

First published in the May 7 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Senior starting pitcher Jameson Ferraro twirled a complete game shutout to help the Crescenta Valley High School varsity baseball team win its CIF-SS Division II first-round playoff game, 2-0, at South Hills High in West Covina on Thursday. Ferraro allowed two hits, no walks and struck out three batters to earn the win while adding a double and a run scored on offense.
GLENDALE, CA
Local High School Baseball Squads Begin Postseason Today

First published in the May 5 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Polytechnic varsity baseball team finished the regular season by edging visiting Providence High of Burbank, 6-5, in a Prep League game last Thursday. Sam Howell allowed a run in the first inning but shut down Providence the...
BURBANK, CA
Crescenta Valley Boys Claim League Crown

First published in the May 7 print issue of the Glendale News Press. The Crescenta Valley High varsity boys’ swim team won five events and came out on top in the Pacific League finals, edging host Arcadia, 538-528, for the championship. Sean Rho claimed the league title in three...
GLENDALE, CA
CVHS Loses to Canyon in First Round; Nitros Advance

First published in the May 7 print issue of the Glendale News Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ lacrosse team was eliminated in the first round of the CIF-SS Division II playoffs after falling to visiting Canyon High of Anaheim, 6-3, on Thursday. Junior captain Haylen Molina...
GLENDALE, CA
Glendale College Hosting Playoff Series

First published in the May 7 print issue of the Glendale News Press. After completing one of the best regular seasons in school history, the Glendale Community College baseball team hosts conference rival College of the Canyons in a Southern California Regional Playoff first round series at noon today at Stengel Field.
GLENDALE, CA
Mayfield, FSHA, La Salle Open CIF Playoffs Today

First published in the May 5 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Mayfield Senior varsity softball team picked up a 10-0 Prep League victory over visiting Polytechnic in its regular-season finale last Wednesday. Freshman Kennedy Taylor allowed two hits and four walks with a pair of strikeouts over three...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Minutemen Clinch Share of Coastal League Title

First published in the May 5 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Maranatha High School varsity boys’ tennis team recently edged Village Christian of Sun Valley, 11-7, to clinch a share of the Coastal League championship. The Minutemen carried over that success into the league individual tournament where Jordan Miao and Joshua Im upset Geffen Academy at UCLA’s Jackson SooHoo and Oliver Lewis to reach the doubles competition and then secured a tiebreaker to defeat Villa Christian duo Andrew Das and Karen Shin in the championship match. Nico Engling reached the singles championship but was defeated by a nationally ranked player and teammate Timothy Huang won the consolation match to earn the alternate spot for the CIF-SS Individuals Tournament. The squad, which hosted a CIF playoff match on Wednesday, includes Sean Tang (front, from left), Miao, Eli Su, Im, Laci Szabo and Sawyer Tarampi. Back: Shahe Yerevanian, Matthew Yip, Hayden Geeting, Engling, Victor Qiao, Huang and Jonathan Jo.
PASADENA, CA

