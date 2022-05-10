Coordinating Council Honors Mothers

First published in the May 5 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Maranatha High School varsity boys’ tennis team recently edged Village Christian of Sun Valley, 11-7, to clinch a share of the Coastal League championship. The Minutemen carried over that success into the league individual tournament where Jordan Miao and Joshua Im upset Geffen Academy at UCLA’s Jackson SooHoo and Oliver Lewis to reach the doubles competition and then secured a tiebreaker to defeat Villa Christian duo Andrew Das and Karen Shin in the championship match. Nico Engling reached the singles championship but was defeated by a nationally ranked player and teammate Timothy Huang won the consolation match to earn the alternate spot for the CIF-SS Individuals Tournament. The squad, which hosted a CIF playoff match on Wednesday, includes Sean Tang (front, from left), Miao, Eli Su, Im, Laci Szabo and Sawyer Tarampi. Back: Shahe Yerevanian, Matthew Yip, Hayden Geeting, Engling, Victor Qiao, Huang and Jonathan Jo.

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO