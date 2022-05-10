LEADING OFF: Verlander pitches as Astros face Twins, Correa

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nick Pivetta allowed a run and three hits in a season-long seven innings to win for the first time since August and the Boston Red Sox had a four-run sixth inning to beat the Texas Rangers 7-1 on Friday night. J.D. Martinez began Boston’s big inning by lining a single to left field that skipped at Brad Miller’s feet. The hit extended Martinez’s hitting streak to 14 games and his on-base streak to 30 games to last September, both the longest active streaks in the major leagues. Pivetta (1-4) ended a personal seven-game losing streak over 13 starts. His previous win was Aug. 13, 2021, over Baltimore.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed Clayton Kershaw on the injured list with inflammation in a pelvic joint. The Dodgers made the move several hours before Kershaw was slated to face the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium on Friday night. Walker Buehler will start instead. Los Angeles recalled left-hander Garrett Cleavinger to take Kershaw’s roster spot. The 34-year-old Kershaw is off to an outstanding start to his 15th season with the Dodgers. The three-time NL Cy Young winner has 32 strikeouts and just three walks in his five starts.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Royce Lewis hit a grand slam for his first big league homer, capping a nine-run fifth inning that sent the Minnesota Twins past the coronavirus-struck Cleveland Guardians 12-8. Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco and Gary Sánchez also homered for Minnesota. The Guardians returned after having a game Wednesday at the Chicago White Sox called off — that was the first COVID-19-related postponement in the majors this season. Cleveland pitching coach Carl Willis ran the team for manager Terry Francona, who entered MLB’s health and safety protocols this week. Five Cleveland coaches also are out. Cleveland outfielder Josh Naylor was put on the COVID-19-related injured list before the game.
ATLANTA (AP) — The San Diego Padres have signed veteran second baseman Robinson Canó to a major league contract and plan to use him as a left-handed bat off the bench. Canó was not in Friday’s lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Acting manager Ryan Christenson said he could get some occasional starts at second and designated hitter. The New York Mets, who released Canó on Sunday, owe him nearly $45 million remaining on his original contract signed with Seattle. He will earn a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum. Canó, 39, was designated for assignment on May 2 after hitting .195 with one home run and three RBIs in 43 plate appearances for the NL East-leading Mets. He sat out last season serving a second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.
NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Ford has learned to travel light — and quickly. Since the start of the season, the 29-year-old first baseman has played for Tacoma, San Francisco and Sacramento. Traded from Seattle to the Giants on April 30, he was dealt back to the Mariners on Thursday. He found his way to Citi Field, batting seventh for the Mariners as the designated hitter in a series opener at the New York Mets. He hit .317 in 10 games at Tacoma, then was dealt to the Giants and had a two-run single off Washington’s Steve Cishek in his lone big league game.
FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista High School graduate and current minor league baseball player Chase Silseth was recently announced as Southern League Player of the Month for his efforts with the Rocket City Trash Pandas, based out of Madison, Alabama. Silseth, an 11th-round draft pick in 2021 by the Los...
BOSTON (AP) — The NHL is wrapping up the first round of the playoffs with a rare treat. There will be back-to-back-to-back seventh games on Saturday that will go a long way toward shaping the conference semifinals. The Carolina Hurricanes will host Boston in a matinee, followed by the two-time defending champion Lightning at Toronto and the Kings in Edmonton. It’s the first Game 7 tripleheader since 2014. There could be even more seventh games on Sunday. Three other series at 3-2 heading into Friday night. The most Game 7s ever in a single round was six in 1992.
NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier and Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi have won their salary arbitration cases. Frazier was awarded $8 million rather the Mariners’ $6.7 million offer by the panel of Margaret Brogan, Frederic Horowitz and Brian Keller, who heard the case on May 2. Benintendi will received $8.5 million under the decision by Mark Burstein, Keith Greenberg and Steven Wolf, who listened to arguments on Thursday. In the first two arbitration decisions Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves beat third baseman Austin Riley and the St. Louis Cardinals defeated outfielder Tyler O’Neill.
PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte had three hits and drove in a run, Zach Davies pitched effectively into the sixth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3. Marte struggled to start the season after signing a long-term contract in spring training, but has started to round back into All-Star form the past couple of weeks. He had a pair of doubles off Drew Smyly and finished 3 for 4. Davies allowed three runs and four hits with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Ian Kennedy worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth after shortstop Geraldo Perdromo’s two-out error. Mark Melancon worked a perfect ninth for his seventh save.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six strong innings and the San Francisco Giants won their sixth straight game, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2. Curt Casali hit his first homer of the season during a five-run burst in the eighth inning. St. Louis has lost five of six. Webb gave up just one run despite allowing the leadoff batter to reach in five innings. He didn’t permit a hit until Brendan Donovan’s shift-aided single to lead off the fifth and his defense turned a pair of double plays behind him. Webb allowed three hits, walked three and struck out one.
