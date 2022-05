What started out as a thrift-shopping trip to kill some time before picking up her kids from school turned into a surprising — and valuable — discovery. At the Goodwill located on 7th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix, Grace Carpenter picked out an oil painting of a woman holding a cat that was priced at $39.49, according to ABC 15. It only caught her eye because the cat the painting looks like her own cat, Max. So she took it home with her for 20% less, thanks to a coupon.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO