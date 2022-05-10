ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories makeup: When will it be available at Sephora?

By Sabrina Picou
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
SINGER and actress Lady Gaga first launched her beauty brand Haus Laboratories in 2019.

On May 8, 2022, Lady Gaga revealed that Haus Laboratories will soon be available at Sephora stores.

Lady Gaga and Haus Labs announced that Haus Labs will be available at Sephora stores in 2022 Credit: hauslabs.com

When will it be available at Sephora?

The Mother Monster, as her fans call her, dropped the major news on her Instagram on Mother's Day.

Haus Laboratories will be coming to Sephora beginning on June 9, 2022.

"I’m extremely excited to announce that we are bringing brand-new, supercharged, clean artistry makeup to the world, through a place that has inspired me for years, Sephora!"

Ahead of the announcement the social media for Haus Labs had gone completely blank as it removed all of its previous posts.

Haus Labs has also updated its Instagram bio to read: "Supercharged Clean Artistry Powered by Innovation 💚"

The Instagram for the beauty brand now has 11 posts and has revamped its look.

Previously Haus Labs' primary color scheme across social media was black.

Now the colors are bright and light such as white, pink, teal, and yellow.

What is new about Haus Labs?

The Gaga-founded make-up company is changing its entire look and branding.

Haus Labs shared a series of posts on Instagram sharing what new offerings fans can expect from the beauty brand.

Some of the things they have shared include the following:

  • "SUPERCHARGED CLEAN ARTISTRY."
  • "PROPRIETARY INGREDIENTS."
  • "FUTURISTIC FORMULAS."
  • "NO COMPROMISE COLOR."
  • "POWERED BY INNOVATION."
Lady Gaga attends the launch of her beauty brand Haus Laboratories in September 2019 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

On May 8 Haus Labs also shared more details of what is to come from the brand.

"Introducing Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, a new brand reimagined: supercharged clean artistry makeup powered by innovation.

"High-tech + high-pigment + high-performance, no compromise color with skincare benefits."

How many Sephora stores will carry Haus Labs?

Little Monsters and make-up fans alike can expect to see Gaga's make-up in 25 Sephora stores starting on June 9.

"June 9 exclusively at hauslabs.com, sephora.com (US & CAN), & in 25 @Sephora stores plus hundreds more this fall," Haus Labs wrote on Instagram.

Customers can sign up for the Haus Labs newsletter on the official website to get more information.

Haus Labs is a vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand that Gaga founded with her team Haus of Gaga.

Gaga's own make-up artist Sarah Tanno is apart of the team that helped build Haus Labs, The Richest reports.

Person
Lady Gaga
