ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

Two killed in Chattooga County wreck

wrganews.com
 4 days ago

Two people were killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Trion-Teloga Road in Chattooga County Monday. According to the Georgia...

www.wrganews.com

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Fatal Car Crash Investigation Continues in Northwest Georgia

Floyd County Police say that the investigation into an accident which took the life of a Chattooga County woman last month is still on-going. The head-on collision near Georgia 40 in Rome on April 22nd resulted in the death of 63 year old Louann Bean Loggins of Summerville. Police said that Loggins was struck head-on by a car that crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 27.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Burglary roundup of suspects and goods in northwest Georgia

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Investigators in northwest Georgia are rounding up suspects in a lot of burglaries on both sides of the state line. Plus various breakins on US forestry and State of Georgia lands. Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport has posted photos of some of the stolen property.
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
WMBB

Ga. woman charged with DUI manslaughter in PCB crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Senoia, Ga. woman is now facing a DUI manslaughter charge following the death of motorcyclist in a wreck on Panama City Beach. A 47-year-old was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle on April 30th south on Silver Sands Drive and was attempting to make a left turn onto Thomas […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Chattooga County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Chattooga County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Trion, GA
City
Rome, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
weisradio.com

Victims Names Released in Fatal Northwest Georgia Auto Accident

The names of the two people fatally injured in a two-vehicle collision, taking place on Monday morning in Chattooga County in northwest Georgia, have now been released. Georgia State Patrol units responded to that crash on the Trion-Teloga Road just east of Bankey Farm Road at 11:42am; according to that report, a 2000 Honda Accord had been traveling east on Trion-Teloga Road, then crossed the center line, striking a 2002 Chevrolet 2500 pickup, going in the opposite direction. Following impact, the pickup left the roadway, went down an embankment, then overturned. The driver had to be ait-lifted to Erlanger Medical Center and was listed in critical condition; meanwhile a female passenger in that truck was taken by ambulance to the Atrium Medical Center in Rome, listed in stable condition.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
sky21.com

Atlanta Man Arrested in Rome for Crimes in Floyd County

John L Durant Watkins, 61 of Atlanta, was jailed in Rome after committing numerous crimes in Floyd County. Reports said that on September 9, 2021, Watkins conspired with others to have a wreck involving a U-Haul truck. Police stated that Watkins conspired with others to stage a wreck in which resulted in the U-Haul truck striking a power pole. Watkins was later identified as the driver of the U-Haul truck despite telling police he was not.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Trion Teloga Road#The Georgia State Patrol#Chevy#Erlanger Medical Center#Atrium Health Floyd
sky21.com

Four Arrested for Drugs and Theft

Floyd County Police arrested four individuals, Jason Ray Collins, 46 of Kingston, John Paul Sauls, 37 of Rome, Sascha Nicole Lorraina Kirkpatrick, 27 of Rome, and Kenneth Kevin Lewis, 54 of Rome, at Lewis’ Chulio Road home on various drug and theft charges. Reports said that investigators found the...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDEF

Hamilton Co. Deputy Involved in Patrol Car Crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a wreck involving a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy. It happened in the 14800 block of Highway 27 (Dayton Pike) on Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says the deputy was in a patrol car. Medical personnel are...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Man found collapsed in burning DeKalb County mobile home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One man has been rushed to the hospital after an overnight fire at a DeKalb County mobile home. Firefighters say the fire started shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the Meadows mobile home community on the 100 block of St. Clemens Court. When crews arrived at the...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, May 13th

Howard Neale, age 58 of Leesburg – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle;. Caitlin Ward, age 35 of Cedar Bluff – Failure to Appear. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently there are...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy