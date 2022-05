Over the course of the Chicago Bears’ offseason, one of the main concerns has been at wide receiver. First-year general manager Ryan Poles has taken a different approach than what some fans have wanted to see, but insists he is trying to build this team back up the right way. Throughout free agency, the theme was to not hand out any large contracts and, instead, free up future money for a big 2023 offseason.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO