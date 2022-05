CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that took place around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 at Public Square in downtown Cleveland. Officers responded to a call for a male shot just south of Euclid Ave in the E. 1st alleyway. The male was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. Preliminary information indicates that the victim appears to know the suspect, but the victim is not currently cooperating with the detectives.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO