Local organizations gear up for summer camps

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Summer break, that time of year every child looks forward to.

But it’s also a time that leaves parents wondering how they can keep their little ones busy. Local organizations like the Kemp Center for the Arts has you covered

“We have nine summer camps and four weekly classes that are going to be happening in the summer from June to August perfect for ages five to 18,” Kemp Center for the Arts Development Coordinator Kristen Shiplet said.

Shiplet says the team works hard to put together fun and informative camps for all to enjoy.

“Anything from drama, anime, watercolor camp creativity and then we also have our ArtZeum interactive kids exhibit that’s starting June 10,” Shiplet said.

If getting immersed into the arts isn’t your kids style, perhaps maybe learning about nature and all its creatures is.

“In June and July we have four summer camps we have two camps each month,” River Bend Nature Center Administrative Assistant Erika Mitchell said.

Mitchell says spending some time at their facility this summer is a great option for the whole family.

“Our first camp is ‘Roar for Dinosaurs’ and then we have ‘Wild about Wildlife’ and then ‘Science Detectives’ and the last camp is ‘Astro-kids’,” Mitchell said.

Both Shiplet and Mitchell say they know how much of a help it is for parents to have summer camp options like these in our community.

“We are a good option because we’re both learning and fun so parents have that to fall back on because their kids aren’t just running around they are also learning about the nature of their environment,” Mitchell said.

Two great options to fill your schedule this summer.

“Were gonna have a busy summer. We’re just rolling off our busy event center but summer is busy right here at the Kemp,” Shiplet said.

“There is always so much fun because there’s art and slime and science and animals, it’s just a wild ride,” Mitchell said.

Great times these organizations hope you’ll take advantage of.

Click here for information on the Kemp Center for the Arts summer camp dates and times. Click here for information on the ArtZeum.

Click here for information on the River Bend Nature Center summer camps.

