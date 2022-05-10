ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Local organizations gear up for summer camps

By Markeshia Jackson
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zZgks_0fYWx6Ms00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Summer break, that time of year every child looks forward to.

But it’s also a time that leaves parents wondering how they can keep their little ones busy. Local organizations like the Kemp Center for the Arts has you covered

“We have nine summer camps and four weekly classes that are going to be happening in the summer from June to August perfect for ages five to 18,” Kemp Center for the Arts Development Coordinator Kristen Shiplet said.

Shiplet says the team works hard to put together fun and informative camps for all to enjoy.

OTHER NEWS: National Salvation Army Week kicks off

“Anything from drama, anime, watercolor camp creativity and then we also have our ArtZeum interactive kids exhibit that’s starting June 10,” Shiplet said.

If getting immersed into the arts isn’t your kids style, perhaps maybe learning about nature and all its creatures is.

“In June and July we have four summer camps we have two camps each month,” River Bend Nature Center Administrative Assistant Erika Mitchell said.

Mitchell says spending some time at their facility this summer is a great option for the whole family.

“Our first camp is ‘Roar for Dinosaurs’ and then we have ‘Wild about Wildlife’ and then ‘Science Detectives’ and the last camp is ‘Astro-kids’,” Mitchell said.

Both Shiplet and Mitchell say they know how much of a help it is for parents to have summer camp options like these in our community.

“We are a good option because we’re both learning and fun so parents have that to fall back on because their kids aren’t just running around they are also learning about the nature of their environment,” Mitchell said.

Two great options to fill your schedule this summer.

“Were gonna have a busy summer. We’re just rolling off our busy event center but summer is busy right here at the Kemp,” Shiplet said.

“There is always so much fun because there’s art and slime and science and animals, it’s just a wild ride,” Mitchell said.

Great times these organizations hope you’ll take advantage of.

Click here for information on the Kemp Center for the Arts summer camp dates and times. Click here for information on the ArtZeum.

Click here for information on the River Bend Nature Center summer camps.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Fro-yo shop helps folks stay cool

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fro-yo is an important tool helping Texomans stay cool. Just about everyone is a fan of ice cream or a frozen yogurt treat and having some on these hot days like we’ve been having in Texoma is a sure way to cool off. Local frozen yogurt shop Yogurt Journey says the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Seymour animal shelter facing overheating problems

SEYMOUR (KFDX/KJTL) — Summer is approaching, and temperatures are getting hotter and hotter. For pet owners, this means making sure your animals are safe, an issue that is raising concerns at Seymour’s city-owned animal shelter. “I think the state law reads that anything over 80-90 degrees for three consecutive days is not healthy for an […]
SEYMOUR, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Celebrating Hospital Week: Clay County Memorial

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re not looking close enough, you may miss it. “People in this town who have been here 50 years don’t know that we’re here. We’re right next to the hospital and we’re accepting new patients,” Clay County Memorial PA-C Christine Workman said. Most Clay County residents know the hospital, but they […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Society
Wichita Falls, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Nature Center#Summer Break#Kfdx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Texoma's Homepage

Amanda Bolding, mother of Kaleb Honea, arrested

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who lost her son in a tragic car wreck in 2020 has been arrested after the business she worked for reported that they had been involved in online banking fraud. Amanda Bolding, 39, faces charges of embezzlement and theft over $2,500 and under $30,000. Bolding was booked into Wichita […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy