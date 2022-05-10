ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Little Women: Atlanta star Ms. Juicy Baby's reps say reality star is out of ICU after suffering a stroke

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Little Women: Atlanta star Ms. Juicy Baby has been released from the intensive care unit of a hospital after suffering a stroke.

The 50-year-old reality star, according to her reps from the Meme Agency, 'did suffer a stroke' and 'has been moved out the ICU, however there is a new journey ahead of her for healing.'

The statement from the agency continued: 'As many of you know Ms Juicy is an amazing actress, TV personality, and host, however this journey and the journey ahead will not be easy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42z48O_0fYWuwLk00
The latest: Little Women: Atlanta star Ms. Juicy Baby, 50, has been released from the intensive care unit of a hospital after suffering a stroke. She was snapped last year in Atlanta 

The Corsicana, Texas-born TV personality, who was raised in Atlanta, 'is a very private person and wants everyone to know she’s fighting and ready to go home,' her reps said. 'She wants to take her fans for showing so much love and keeping her in their prayers.'

The agency directed Ms. Juicy Baby's fans to a GoFundMe fundraiser started by her sister Tanya Evans looking to raise $25,000 to help defray household and medical costs accumulated through the health crisis.

On the fundraising page, Evans identified her sibling by her real name of Shirlene King Pearson, saying that she initially suffered the stroke April 28 and remains 'in the hospital recovering for what we know will be a long road.

'Although we don't have a definitive date of when she will be out of the hospital and be able to get back to work, we do need your help until she recovers. Whatever you can give, we would deeply appreciate it. Thank you so much for keeping her and us all in your prayers; we are all truly thankful.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVFm8_0fYWuwLk00
The reality star, according to her reps from the Meme Agency, 'did suffer a stroke' and 'has been moved out the ICU, however there is a new journey ahead of her for healing'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BAtkY_0fYWuwLk00
 Ms. Juicy Baby was initially seen as a guest star on the first season of the Lifetime series in its first season in 2016, and has been a full-time cast member in the five seasons since
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvpLF_0fYWuwLk00
The agency directed Ms. Juicy Baby's fans to a GoFundMe fundraiser started by her sister Tanya Evans looking to raise $25,000 to help defray household and medical costs accumulated through the health crisis

Production sources told TMZ last month that Ms. Juicy Baby had been focused on improving her health over the past two years, exercising and sticking to a healthy diet.

Ms. Juicy Baby was initially seen as a guest star on the first season of the Lifetime series in its first season in 2016, and has been a full-time cast member in the five seasons since.

Speaking with the South African news outlet channel24 in May of 2019, Ms. Juicy Baby, who calls herself the Queen of Atlanta, praised the positive and educational messages Little Women: Atlanta put forth.

'I love this show because it teaches and informs people about who little people are,' she said. 'We can do everything average height people can do because we are not different; we are just different in size. We have to live our lives like everybody else, and it shows that we go through the same things and the same struggles as everyone else.

'But don't come out there and treat us differently because we are smaller in stature than you are. I love this show because it shows everyone that we can do everything that they can do and even better!'

Ms. Juicy Baby's health issues come two years after her friend and castmate Ashley 'Minnie' Ross died at 34 following an auto accident in South Fulton, Georgia.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
MLive

‘ER,’ ‘Judging Amy,’ actress, 48, dies after cancer battle

Veteran actress, filmmaker and producer Jossara Jinaro has passed away after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Jinaro reportedly passed away on April 27, according to a post made to her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Daily Mail

Revealed: General Hospital star Steve Burton's life was in 'chaos' and his marriage under strain... before his wife of 23 years fell pregnant to another man

General Hospital star Steve Burton's 23-year-long marriage to Sheree Gustin had been under strain for a while, leading up to his separation announcement last week. On Wednesday, the 51-year-old actor made a post on his Instagram Stories page, saying he and Sheree, 45, who's currently pregnant with her fourth child, were separated and that he was not the father of the baby.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Atlanta#Little Women#Stroke#The Meme Agency
CBS News

"90 Day Fiancé" star Anny Francisco announces death of 7-month-old baby

Anny Francisco, who appeared on the the hit reality show "90 Day Fiancé" with her husband, Robert Springs, has announced their 7-month-old baby has died. "Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died, I am devastated and my family... life is so hard and difficult," Francisco wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter... his heart couldn't take it... my heart is broken it's a big pain...so difficult."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I still have dreams’: Woman who ‘hasn’t sat down’ for 30 years fears her legs will ‘fail at any moment’

A woman who has not sat down in 30 years because of a debilitating condition which has fused her hips to their joints is terrified her legs will “fail at any moment” making it impossible for her to stand.Desperate to start specialist physiotherapy costing thousands of pounds, Joanna Klich, 32, last sat down as a toddler, but only remembers a life of standing or lying down, due to a rare genetic condition loosely diagnosed as spinal muscular atrophy, which weakens muscles and impairs movement, as well as central core disease, which does the same.Despite her limitations, until she was 21,...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

358K+
Followers
37K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy