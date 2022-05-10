Celtics at Bucks: Boston survives Milwaukee's early onslaught, win Game 4 116-108 on the road

The Boston Celtics gutted out one of their most impressive wins in recent team history with a 116-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks with an absolutely huge performance from veteran big man Al Horford to help put the game away despite an unfavorable early whistle and 34 points and 18 rebounds from Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo. With the win, Boston evens the East semis up at 2-2 and retakes home-court advantage as the series heads back to Boston.

Horford scored a playoff career-high 30 points and 8 boards, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum put up 30 points of his own along with 13 rebounds and 5 assists, point guard Marcus Smart added 18 points and 8 assists, and star forward Jaylen Brown chipped in another 18 points with reserve guard scoring 11 more off the bench.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!