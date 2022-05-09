Al Horford highlights: Veteran Boston big man helps Celtics ice Bucks in fourth with career night

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics got a career game from veteran big man Al Horford at exactly the moment they needed it, with the University of Florida product helping the Celtics secure a critical Game 4 win over the Milwaukee Bucks to even the Eastern Conference semifinals series at 2 games each.

The win saw Horford put up a career-high 30 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and a block in 42 minutes of playing time on a red-hot 11-of-14 shooting including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe. His big night came with an electric dunk on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo that helped a big second-half push that would put the game out of reach for Milwaukee.

To see some of Horford and the Celtics’ best plays from the intensely physical win, check out the clip embedded below put together by the folks over at NBC Boston Sports.

