CHICAGO — At least 21 people were shot and there were two mass shootings during a “disheartening” Tuesday in Chicago, officials said. Tuesday saw sunny, warm weather return to Chicago — and with it came a surge in shootings that left two people dead and 19 wounded. No one was in custody in the two mass shootings that occurred in Back of the Yards and Woodlawn, Supt. David Brown said during a Wednesday morning news conference where he detailed the violence.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO