ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Vicky White Dead of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound, Autopsy Scheduled

By Margaret Weaver
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Alabama jail official was pinned in the wrecked car and had a gunshot wound to the head, a U.S. Marshal said...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 10

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lauderdale County, AL
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Evansville, IN
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
Vanderburgh County, IN
Crime & Safety
Lauderdale County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox5 KVVU

Father accidentally backed over toddler with lawnmower, police say

Still photos of evidence found after authorities caught Vicky White and Casey White in Indiana. Authorities provide photos of evidence found after finding Vicky White and Casey White in Indiana. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Vanderburgh County, Indiana, Sheriff Dave Wedding displayed the handguns and rifle the fugitives had when...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Vicky White news - latest: 911 call reveals Alabama correction officer blamed Casey White for police chase

Dramatic police footage captured the moment capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was apprehended in Indiana and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their crashed vehicle.A 10-day nationwide manhunt for Ms White, a 56-year-old corrections officer from Alabama, and White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence and awaiting trial for murder, ended on Monday evening with a car chase and crash in Evansville. Ms White died from what a coroner ruled to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and White was taken into custody.As he was handcuffed, White allegedly told officers to help his “wife” and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Violent Crime#Whnt#Cnn
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Complex

Woman Receives 95-Year Sentence in Murder of Girlfriend Who Survived Being Shot 8 Times in Initial Hit Attempt

A New Jersey woman has received a 95-year sentence after being convicted on multiple charges in connection with the murder of her girlfriend. The multipronged case, which dates back to 2015, was described by Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman of Monmouth County this month—according to a recent report from the Associated Press—as one of “cold-hearted depravity” at the hands of 38-year-old Jennifer Sweeney.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMDT.com

MSP recover human remains, homicide investigation underway

SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting after finding human remains in Wicomico County. The body of 23-year-old Craig Polk Jr., of Salisbury, Maryland was discovered earlier this month on the edge of a field near Rockawalkin Road in Salisbury. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. His death was ruled a homicide by gunshot.
SALISBURY, MD
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
935K+
Followers
92K+
Post
826M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy