Joe Manchin Undecided, Lisa Murkowski Says She Won't Back Codifying Roe

By Patricia McKnight
 4 days ago
"This week's vote is not an abstract exercise; this is as real and as high stakes as it gets," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer...

Braindead Joe
3d ago

if Manchin is undecided then he is sticking his wet finger in the air. I like Joe but he is not the conservative that West Virginia needs

DR for me
3d ago

It’s about women’s rights. Come election time republicans will lose on this issue. When polled - 68-70 support Roe versus Wade. Women will rule on this.

violet
3d ago

how about ya all leaving it to the woman and her family. it's her choice her body. stay out of people's private lives

Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
