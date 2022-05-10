Joe Manchin Undecided, Lisa Murkowski Says She Won't Back Codifying Roe
"This week's vote is not an abstract exercise; this is as real and as high stakes as it gets," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer...www.newsweek.com
"This week's vote is not an abstract exercise; this is as real and as high stakes as it gets," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer...www.newsweek.com
if Manchin is undecided then he is sticking his wet finger in the air. I like Joe but he is not the conservative that West Virginia needs
It’s about women’s rights. Come election time republicans will lose on this issue. When polled - 68-70 support Roe versus Wade. Women will rule on this.
how about ya all leaving it to the woman and her family. it's her choice her body. stay out of people's private lives
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 128