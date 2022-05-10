Homeowner Recounts Moments Intruders Beat Him With Gun, Police Looking For Suspects

A random act of violence takes a homeowner by surprise near 13th St. and S McKinley Ave. Now police are looking for suspects.

“When they put the lighter fluid on me that’s when I realize okay these people are crazy, they are trying to burn me,” said Derek Swingle, the victim.

Police said despite having video of the incident more than a week has gone by with no suspects in custody.

Swingle said the attack still keeps him up at night.

“I get woken up to just somebody hitting me, hitting me in the head. They were making demands asking for my property,” he said.

“They had a gun, and they pistol whipped him I believe also he was stabbed during the incident. Really just a brutal attack on the victim,” said Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Derek Swingle was getting his bearings while the two suspects poured some kind of liquid on his face.

“At one point during the assault they poured lighter fluid on the victim,” said Quirk.

“It was when the lighter fluid got on me, and it got on my arms it was like ‘okay get out of here, move!’ I got to do something or I’m going to die tonight,” said the victim.

Minutes later Swingle made a break to the back yard, yelling and running for his life.

“I was bleeding profusely out of my left eye, I was completely covered in blood,” he said.

“When the suspects left after the victim did it appeared that they tried to light a fire in the back patio,” said Quirk.

Bruises and stitches left as a reminder of the night he says he almost lost his life.

“I’ve got a displaced fracture above my left eye. I had a huge black eye, I had to get six stitches for this right here. I got five stitches in my ear you can see here I have a chunk missing and I have a staple in the back of my head,” said Swingle.

Police urge anyone with information to contact crime stoppers. That number is 405-235-7300