Saint Joseph, MO

LeBlond golf wins district; Benton, Lafayette, Central qualify individuals for state

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
Four St. Joseph schools will be represented at state golf tournaments next week after successful district showings Monday.

Bishop LeBlond shot a 314 to win the Class 3 District 4 meet at Hodge Park in Kansas City, Missouri. Tim Johnston won medalist honors with a 1-over 71, and Pat Johnston shot an 8-over 78 to earn second.

Sam Schoeberl finished win sixth with an 81, three strokes ahead of eight-place Davis Jungbluth. Eili Spencer finished in 17th.

Maryville finished second as a team, led by Trevin Cunningham’s 10-over round to earn fourth place. Jacob Scott finished seventh while Ethan Scott tied for eighth. Jack Dinsdale finished in 14th, and Marcus Hanggeler came in 20th.

Lafayette’s duo of Hacjson Compton and Sam Ryan tied with round of 92, finishing in 18th to qualify for state. Benton’s Carson Newlon finished one stroke back, good enough to qualify in a tie for 20th.

Other qualifiers included Cameron’s Brady Stice and Tucker Hermanson; Savannah’s Stephen Loewe; and Chillicothe’s Jackson Trout and James Matthew.

At the Class 5 meet, Central’s Jaxon Nurski shot a 10-over 82 to finish in seventh, and Andrew Wheatley came in at 16-over to tie for 16th, sending both to next week’s state tournament.

In Class 1, Gallatin claimed the team trophy with a score of 360, clearing Kansas City Lutheran by 21 strokes. Stanberry’s Landon Marticke shot a 7-over 79 to win medalist honors over Gallatin’s Brody Bird and Issac Bird. East Buchanan qualified two for state in Carson Thompson (91) and Sawyer Musser (101). Albany, Princeton, Worth County, North Harrison, Rock Port, Mound City and King City also earned individual qualifiers.

Class 2 saw a South Harrison’s trio of Cooper Johnson, Caden Littrell and Quinn Taylor, as well as Trenton’s Kiefer Tolson, qualify for state.

