Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Into Deputies During Stolen Vehicle Pursuit

A speeding pickup and stolen semi were captured on video coming to a screeching halt. It happened along a dark road where the vehicles nearly crashed into deputies in Pottawatomie County.

The deputies were called to investigate a stolen semi-truck, when suddenly a pickup crested the hill, along with the stolen semi right behind it.

Realizing a second vehicle was racing toward them, deputies ran for cover behind some trees, then ordered the driver of the pickup, Rayce Forbis out at gunpoint.

The driver of the stolen semi, Cory Cahoon ran off.

And while investigators said Forbis did not take part in the theft of the semi, deputies insisted on taking him to jail.

Forbis was arrested for DUI, as for Cahoon, investigators are still searching for him.