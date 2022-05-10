OKCFD Responds To House Fire

A Tulsa man is in custody after a house fire near 21st and Memorial, according to The Tulsa Fire Marshal. According to officials, the fire broke out around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Officials say there was a fire in the bedroom of the house and a second fire in the garage. The Tulsa Fire Marshal took Javier Torres who lived at the house into custody. He has been booked into jail on one complaint of arson.

