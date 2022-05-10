OKCFD Responds To House Fire

Firefighters say a lightning strike caused a house fire in an Owasso neighborhood Friday morning. Firefighters say a family of four live in the house and that all of them made it out safely. According to firefighters, lightning struck the back part of the house. Contractors say they believe the...
A three-vehicle accident ruptured a gas line late Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The accident and gas line rupture happened near Northwest 164th Street and North Western Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene around noon Thursday where natural gas appeared to be spewing into the air.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Lawton. Emergency crews were called to a home on southwest Texas Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials have confirmed that two people were stabbed in the incident, and that one has died. One person was transported to...
A Tulsa man is in custody after a house fire near 21st and Memorial, according to The Tulsa Fire Marshal. According to officials, the fire broke out around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Officials say there was a fire in the bedroom of the house and a second fire in the garage. The Tulsa Fire Marshal took Javier Torres who lived at the house into custody. He has been booked into jail on one complaint of arson.
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Ardmore early Friday morning. The incident happened near the downtown Depot District. Ardmore police said its crash reconstruction team is looking into what happened. The victim's name was not released.
Oklahoma City and Del City police were at a scene where a suspect has barricaded themselves inside a home. Authorities said they were trying to serve a warrant at the home Thursday afternoon near Southeast 44th Street and Sooner Road. News 9 was there on the ground as two people...
Oklahoma City police say a man was taken to the hospital after his truck hit a power pole near Wilshire & the Broadway Extension. The accident caused Wilshire to be shut down in both directions between Robinson and Harvey. Currently, there is no word on the driver's condition. This is...
Purcell Police are continuing their investigation into a Saturday afternoon traffic accident at Wyatt Road and Green Avenue when an OEC employee was severely injured. The OEC employee, Nathaniel Austin-Powell of Norman, was in the back of his pickup getting some tools while doing work on a fiber terminal at Apache and Canadian when the truck was stolen.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two teenagers escaped a rollover crash without serious injury after swerving to avoid geese on an Oklahoma City road. The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday on Britton Road near U.S. 77. Police told KOCO 5 that the driver swerved to avoid geese on the...
TULSA, Oklahoma - Highway 412 is open again at 49th West Avenue after a highway sign was struck by a semi-trailer. According to officials, no one was injured after the semi-trailer struck the sign, causing it to fall.
Muskogee police are investigating on Friday morning after human remains were discovered in the area north of the Port of Muskogee and just east of the Muskogee turnpike. According to police, the remains were first discovered on Thursday evening when the owner of the property was tending to a field.
Authorities in central Illinois say a 6-year-old Oklahoma girl has died following an ATV crash over the weekend. The Christian County Sheriff's Office says Ulicia Garner-Cox from Elmore City, in Garvin County, was riding with her uncle and a 10-year-old boy Sunday when they crashed. She died at the scene...
A metro dad is reunited with his little boy Friday morning after Oklahoma City Police say someone stole the man's car with his child inside. Police say the driver quickly realized the child was in the back after stealing the car near Northwest 23rd and Portland. Police say the suspect...
MOORE, Okla. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a wrong-way crash caused a portion of Interstate 35 in Moore to shut down late Thursday night. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a collision report that a 2014 Honda Accord was heading south in the northbound lanes of I-35 near 12th Street when another vehicle swerved to avoid colliding with it. The second vehicle side-swiped the Accord, causing it to become disabled across the two inside lanes.
Three people, including two children, were killed in a car crash in LeFlore County Wednesday evening. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of US-271 and Cut Off Rd, about three miles north of Talihina. According to the crash report, four people were in the SUV when...
Authorities are responding to a multiple vehicle accident in northwest Oklahoma City Tuesday morning. The accident involved four vehicles and left one person involved trapped. The incident occurred near Northwest 150th and Portland. This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.
Comments / 1