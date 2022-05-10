ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKCFD Responds To House Fire

By News 9
news9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma City Fire responded to a house fire just before...

www.news9.com

news9.com

Lightning Strike Sparks House Fire In Owasso

Firefighters say a lightning strike caused a house fire in an Owasso neighborhood Friday morning. Firefighters say a family of four live in the house and that all of them made it out safely. According to firefighters, lightning struck the back part of the house. Contractors say they believe the...
OWASSO, OK
news9.com

Three-Vehicle Collision Causes Gas Line Hit In NW OKC

A three-vehicle accident ruptured a gas line late Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The accident and gas line rupture happened near Northwest 164th Street and North Western Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene around noon Thursday where natural gas appeared to be spewing into the air.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

One person dead after southwest Lawton stabbing

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Lawton. Emergency crews were called to a home on southwest Texas Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials have confirmed that two people were stabbed in the incident, and that one has died. One person was transported to...
LAWTON, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Fire Marshal Arrests Man Accused Of Setting House Fire

A Tulsa man is in custody after a house fire near 21st and Memorial, according to The Tulsa Fire Marshal. According to officials, the fire broke out around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Officials say there was a fire in the bedroom of the house and a second fire in the garage. The Tulsa Fire Marshal took Javier Torres who lived at the house into custody. He has been booked into jail on one complaint of arson.
TULSA, OK
KTEN.com

Pedestrian struck by train in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Ardmore early Friday morning. The incident happened near the downtown Depot District. Ardmore police said its crash reconstruction team is looking into what happened. The victim's name was not released.
ARDMORE, OK
news9.com

Man Hospitalized After Crashing Into Power Pole In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police say a man was taken to the hospital after his truck hit a power pole near Wilshire & the Broadway Extension. The accident caused Wilshire to be shut down in both directions between Robinson and Harvey. Currently, there is no word on the driver's condition. This is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Purcell Register

OEC contractor critical following bizarre traffic accident

Purcell Police are continuing their investigation into a Saturday afternoon traffic accident at Wyatt Road and Green Avenue when an OEC employee was severely injured. The OEC employee, Nathaniel Austin-Powell of Norman, was in the back of his pickup getting some tools while doing work on a fiber terminal at Apache and Canadian when the truck was stolen.
PURCELL, OK
news9.com

Police Investigate After Human Remains Found In Muskogee

Muskogee police are investigating on Friday morning after human remains were discovered in the area north of the Port of Muskogee and just east of the Muskogee turnpike. According to police, the remains were first discovered on Thursday evening when the owner of the property was tending to a field.
MUSKOGEE, OK
news9.com

6-Year-Old Oklahoma Girl Dies In ATV Crash In Central Illinois

Authorities in central Illinois say a 6-year-old Oklahoma girl has died following an ATV crash over the weekend. The Christian County Sheriff's Office says Ulicia Garner-Cox from Elmore City, in Garvin County, was riding with her uncle and a 10-year-old boy Sunday when they crashed. She died at the scene...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Three taken to hospital after wrong-way crash on I-35 in Moore

MOORE, Okla. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a wrong-way crash caused a portion of Interstate 35 in Moore to shut down late Thursday night. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a collision report that a 2014 Honda Accord was heading south in the northbound lanes of I-35 near 12th Street when another vehicle swerved to avoid colliding with it. The second vehicle side-swiped the Accord, causing it to become disabled across the two inside lanes.
MOORE, OK
news9.com

3 Killed In LeFlore County Crash

Three people, including two children, were killed in a car crash in LeFlore County Wednesday evening. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of US-271 and Cut Off Rd, about three miles north of Talihina. According to the crash report, four people were in the SUV when...
TALIHINA, OK

