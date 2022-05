WARREN, Pa. – Cornerstone Lounge was able to make a last inning rally for the win after being down by one to Allegheny Oil and Lube in Girls Minors’ action. For Allegheny Oil and Lube Riley Grubbs pitched three innings with seven strikeouts, which included striking out five in a row. She also caught a hard-hit line drive back to the pitchers’ mound for an out. Emalee Fuhrman had three hits and two RBIs and Neveah Grubbs also had a single.

WARREN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO