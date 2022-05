AFSCME Local 18 and Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts have reached a tentative agreement. AFSCME Local 18 began negotiating on February 24, 2022, for the three units with expiring contracts. The 5-year contract includes a 6.75 percent cost-of-living adjustment, $5,250 annually for student loan repayment, a $1,500 pandemic appreciation bonus, and a one-time $1,250 payment. “This TA represents the best financial package I have seen in my 25 years with the agency,” says Glenn Acosta, President of AFSCME Local 18. The agreement also includes a third-party salary to identify pay inequities and a third-party audit of the promotion process.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO