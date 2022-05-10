ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Westworld’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer Revealed

By James Hibberd
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gAR4e_0fYWmXC100

The long-awaited fourth season of HBO's dystopian sci-fi drama also has a premiere date.

  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

Westworld is, at last, ready to come back online.

The long-awaited fourth season of HBO’s dystopian sci-fi drama now has a creepy teaser trailer and a premiere date.

Below is a first look at the lavish-looking new season, with a trailer set to Lou Reed’s classic “Perfect Day,” and some footage that suggests there might be some bugs in the system.

Westworld will return Sunday, June 26. The announcement is unusual as HBO typically announces its dramas many months in advance. Still, it’s been a long wait for fans, who last saw the series — which follows a humanoid robot uprising — in May, 2020.

The fourth season is simply described as “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.”

Returning cast include Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul and Angela Sarafyan. Westworld is from showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Toxic Avenger’ Remake Starring Peter Dinklage Gets R Rating for Gore, Graphic Nudity

The Toxic Avenger remake promises to be sufficiently noxious for its hardcore fans. The star-filled reboot of the ultra-violent 1984 cult classic was given an R rating by the Motion Picture Association on Wednesday for “strong violence and gore, language throughout, sexual references and brief graphic nudity.”More from The Hollywood ReporterHayden Panettiere Returns to 'Scream', Joining Newest Installment of Horror Franchise (Exclusive)'Doctor Strange 2' Screenwriter Michael Waldron Shares Some Insight Into Film's Most Unbelievable MomentsBrett Weitz's Role as GM of TNT, TBS and TruTV Eliminated The rating means Legendary’s The Toxic Avenger will join the club of R-rated superhero titles, which include...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation Debut Teaser Trailer for ‘Luck’

“Luck is different all around the world,” explains a black cat named Bob, voiced by Simon Pegg, in the opening seconds of Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation’s new teaser trailer for Luck. Bob then bounces and strolls through the confines of the Land of Luck, which is buzzing with leprechauns, bunnies, bears, pigs and other pint-sized creatures: “We work behind the scenes to create those wee lucky and unlucky moments that make up your everyday life.” Bob then declares that no human has ever stepped foot inside, “and, with a little bit of luck, they never will.” Twist! Just then, a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Mads Mikkelsen to Return as ‘The Black Kaiser’ in New ‘Polar’ Adaptation

The Black Kaiser is back. Danish star Mads Mikkelsen is returning to his role as hitman Duncan Vizla, aka as The Black Kaiser, in a film of the same name, based on Victor Santos’ Dark Horse graphic novel Polar. Jonas Akerlund, who directed Mikkelsen as Vizla in the 2019 action comedy Polar, will get behind the camera for The Black Kaiser as well. But the film, say producers Constantin Film and JB Pictures, will be a new take on the original comic, not “a sequel or a prequel’ to the Polar film, which Netflix released worldwide.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnton, Range...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Harris
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Lisa Joy
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Lou Reed
Person
Luke Hemsworth
Person
Jonathan Nolan
Person
Evan Rachel Wood
Person
Aaron Paul
Person
Angela Sarafyan
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Simple Favor’ Sequel Set With Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick Returning

A sequel to comedy-thriller A Simple Favor is a go at Amazon and Lionsgate. Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are set to reprise their roles, with director Paul Feig returning to the director’s chair. Jessica Sharzer will write the sequel, having penned the 2018 movie that followed a mommy blogger (Kendrick) who tries to solve the disappearance of her new mysterious and elegant friend (Lively) from their a small town. It is based on the 2017 book of the same name by Darcey Bell.More from The Hollywood ReporterMet Gala's Best Dressed: 16 Stars Who Understood the AssignmentMet Gala: All the Details...
MOVIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Lucy Hale Re-teams With ‘Hating Game’ Director on ‘Which Brings Me to You’

Pretty Little Liars and Ragdoll actress Lucy Hale will re-team with her The Hating Game director Peter Hutchings for the romantic comedy Which Brings Me to You. Hale plays Jane, a freelance journalist who hooks up with Will, a photographer, at a mutual friend’s wedding. But when the couple sneaks off for a quickie in the coatroom, they spend the next 24 hours sharing stories of their most embarrassing sexual encounters, first loves and romances heartwarming, hilarious and tragic. The film is adapted from the novel by Julianna Baggott and Steve Almond.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnton, Range Media Partners Strike Pact...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hayden Panettiere Returns to ‘Scream’, Joining Newest Installment of Horror Franchise (Exclusive)

Hayden Panettiere is returning to the world of Scream. Panettiere, who was one of the stars of 2011’s Scream 4, has closed a deal to reprise her character in the latest installment of Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures’ horror franchise.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Scream 6': Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega Set to ReturnHollywood Support for Ukraine Grows on Social Media Following Russian InvasionMikey Madison on the Endings of 'Scream' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' The two companies resurrected the slasher movie series in January with Scream – also the name of the 1996 original that started...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Secret Luc Besson Lockdown Project ‘June and John’ Hitting Market (Exclusive)

Luc Besson may be hard at work on DogMan, his first project as director in three years, but the legendary French filmmaker has another feature waiting in the wings. June and John is a secret project Besson shot during lockdown, a lower-budget romance film that he made independently and self-financed. While exact details are being kept under wraps, The Hollywood Reporter understands that the feature marks something of a departure for the director, who shot the film with a young cast and crew, which includes newcomers Luke Stanton Eddy and Matilda Pryce. More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Ralph Fiennes, John Lithgow, Stanley...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘CODA’ Director Sian Heder to Be Awarded Alumni Honor at AFI Life Achievement Gala

After sweeping through awards season with her film CODA, Siân Heder is collecting another honor. Heder, who is an alumnus of AFI’s Directing Workshop for Women, will receive the 2022 Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal from AFI. Past recipients include Darren Aronofsky, Lesli Linka Glatter, Patty Jenkins, Mimi Leder, David Lynch, and Terrence Malick.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Star Wars' Icon James Earl Jones Only Made $7,000 to Voice Darth Vader in 'A New Hope'Apple to Rerelease Oscar Winner 'CODA' in Theaters'CODA' Getting Musical Adaptation From Deaf West Theatre, Vendome Pictures and Pathe It will be presented at the upcoming AFI Life Achievement...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Andrew McCarthy Talks His Love of ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ and Infamous ‘Pretty in Pink’ Original Ending

Andrew McCarthy has finally made peace with being a member of the Brat Pack. Playing off of the 1950s and 1960s’ Rat Pack, the term Brat Pack represents a group of actors who often appeared together in coming-of-age films from 1983 to 1994, and John Hughes’ The Breakfast Club and Joel Schumacher’s St. Elmo’s Fire are often considered to be the linchpins of the enterprise. From Molly Ringwald and Demi Moore to Emilio Estevez and Rob Lowe, McCarthy has forever found himself in their company even though he downplayed the association as a media invention for many years. More from The Hollywood...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Is the Fest Ready to Party Again?

According to some, the best parties are the ones you have absolutely no recollection of. That being said, Cannes has thrown some shindigs that were so spectacular that they’re still firmly etched in the memories of attendees more than a decade on. After two years in the COVID doldrums (though the festival was on last year, parties were — officially, at least — off the menu), many are now expecting the Croisette to return to its usual celebratory mood. “Cannes should be back to its partying best this year, hopefully!” says Kerem Ayan, director of the Istanbul Film Festival and a...
FESTIVAL
The Hollywood Reporter

Events of the Week: ‘Hacks,’ ‘Good Mourning’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for Hacks, Good Mourning, Candy, Angelyne and The Time Traveler’s Wife. Kevin Hart’s HARTBEAT Brunch More from The Hollywood ReporterMachine Gun Kelly on How Megan Fox Inspired Directorial Debut 'Good Mourning'Steven Moffat Talks 'The Time Traveler's Wife,' 'Doctor Who,' 'Sherlock''Time Traveler's Wife' Stars Rose Leslie, Theo James on Show's Lesson to "Not Worry About the Future and the Past" On Saturday, Kevin Hart’s HARTBEAT media company hosted its inaugural HARTBEAT brunch...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy