ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cardi B Shares Advice For Mommy-To-Be Rihanna On Mother’s Day

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UEMuC_0fYWmICM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ag8D5_0fYWmICM00

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Cardi B was spotted out in NYC on Mother’s Day leaving Carbone for a special Mother’s Day dinner with her hubby, Offset, when she was approached by TMZ and asked about advice for mothers, including words of wisdom for mommy-to-be Rihanna.

According to the blog, the rapper said that “motherhood is something that comes pretty naturally,” and that she thinks the same will happen for Rih Rih when the baby comes.

Check out the video on TMZ here.

Cardi is certainly enjoying motherhood and took to Instagram to show photos and videos from her lavish Mother’s Day with her family. For her special day, the beauty wore a curve hugging pink dress which she paired with neon green boots and matching sunnies. She wore her hair in big, fluffy curls and was all smiles as she posed with her husband Offset, daughter Kulture Kiari and son Wave Set Cephus. She even shared photos of some of her Mother’s Day gifts, including flowers, a Chanel bag, and a blinged out watch from Audemars Piaget.

“Beautiful chaos
Thanks babe for my babies and my gifts
.Thank you @hennessycarolina for my flowers & LV gift ,” she captioned the post. Check out the photo set below.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Motherhood looks good on Cardi!

RELATED STORIES:

Cardi B & Offset Finally Reveal Name And Share First Pictures Of Their Son In ‘Essence’

Cardi B Rocks Red Bandana Print Hair For New Music Video

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Cozies Up To Daughter Royalty, 7, At Her Dance Recital In Rare Photo Together

Chris Brown, 32, was there to support his 7-year-old daughter Royalty Brown at her dance recital. A photo shared to Royalty’s Instagram page on Sunday, May 1 featured the “Forever” hitmaker wrapping his arms around his eldest child, as Royalty held two bouquets of congratulatory flowers in her hands. Chris looked so proud of his daughter and he let out a sweet smile for the snapshot, which he captioned with three heart emojis.
THEATER & DANCE
Elle

Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Just Get Married in His New ‘D.M.B.’ Music Video?

If you’re lucky enough to date—let alone have a child with—Rihanna, dedicating a music video to pay homage to your epic romance is the least you can do. And that’s exactly what A$AP Rocky did. With the release of his new single “D.M.B.” (short for dats mah bish), the Harlem-born rapper debuted accompanying visuals starring his superstar girlfriend as they romp around New York together, dressed to the nines and so in love.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Khloé Kardashian Responds After Dwayne Johnson Admires Her Glutes In Viral Post

Any day you get singled out by infamous gym rat Dwayne Johnson for your physique, I’d say that’s a good day. Khloé Kardashian found herself in that enviable position (sorta) when the eventual Black Adam star posted a TikTok video in which he was checking out the reality star’s … assets. Don’t worry, though, the actor wasn’t actually ogling Kardashian herself, but rather admiring the glutes on her wax museum figure, and the reality star definitely had something to say about it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Cardi B.
People

Offset Calls Blended Family with Cardi B a 'Blessing,' Says She Treats His Kids Like Her Own

Offset is raving about how wife Cardi B embraces her role as a stepmother. In a recent interview with Essence for the magazine's cover story, the 30-year-old Migos rapper opened up about his blended family with his wife. Offset and Cardi, 29, are parents to daughter Kulture, 3, and son Wave, 7 months. Offset is also dad to daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships.
RELATIONSHIPS
Amy Christie

Family welcomes baby no. 9 with a tender reveal: "It's been so rewarding to experience motherhood"

When a 29-year-old mom announced that she was pregnant for the ninth time, many people thought it was time for a little girl. However, the touching moment she and her husband organized to let their sons and the world know that this summer, they would welcome another baby boy and love him as a precious gift will stay as a treasured memory for years to come.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Music Video#Chanel#Cardi B Offset
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Makes Out With Chase Sui Wonders While Trying Not To Be Killed In New Movie Trailer

Cover your eyes, Kim Kardashian! The makeup mogul’s boyfriend Pete Davidson locks lips with another woman in the new trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies. Released on Tuesday (April 26), the clip (below) is the latest offering from famed horror production house A24. The dark comedy places the Saturday Night Live funnyman at a weekend mansion party with a group of 20-something influencers who find themselves without internet access and with a whole slew of bodies piling up. Pete plays David, who packs on the PDA with Emma, played by actress Chase Sui Wonders.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Almost Time! Pregnant Rihanna Looks Ready To Pop As She Celebrates Mother's Day With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is set to become a mamma any day now! On Sunday, May 8, the Grammy Award winning vocalist stepped out with father-to-be A$AP Rocky for a Mother's Day dinner as the music power couple awaits the impending arrival of their first child together. In photos obtained by TMZ, Rihanna, 34, and Rocky, 33, were spotted leaving hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica while out on a romantic date night. The "Umbrella" singer put her growing belly on full display in an embellished crochet crop top and mini skirt combo with a fur shawl while the rapper kept it cool...
MUSIC
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Page Six

Kanye West goes to Tokyo with Chaney Jones, misses son Psalm’s birthday party

Kanye West and his Kardashian look-alike girlfriend jetted off to Japan while the real Kim Kardashian threw a birthday party for the exes’ son. Chaney Jones posted a photo to her Instagram Story Thursday of herself cuddling up to West as they stood together and overlooked the tree-lined Omotesandō street in Tokyo. The “Heartless” rapper, 44, dressed in an oversize black-and-white plaid button-down shirt, while the model, 24, went with an all-leather look featuring a jacket with a large white design on the back. Eagle-eyed fans also spotted West and Jones out and about exploring the city, including the streets of Shibuya. Jones’ Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Refinery29

A Fat Person’s Honest Review Of Lizzo’s New Shapewear

When Kim Kardashian launched Skims in 2019 it felt like a natural progression for the reality star turned businesswoman. Kardashian had already taken us through (some) of the alterations she’d made to her body, such as taping up her tits for a perkier bust, embracing contour as a makeup skill not just for drag queens but for an everyday beat, and wearing waist trainers when working out. Flogging her own brand of shapewear in sizes XXS to 4X was a shrewd money-making move.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy