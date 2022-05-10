Four candidates running for Daviess County Judge Executive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As summer weather creeps in, many pools in the area try to navigate around the ongoing lifeguard shortages that are plaguing the country. With many experts around the water expecting the summer of 2022 to see the most people visiting pools and going for swims since 2019, lifeguard shortages could affect how many pools operate but pools in the area are being proactive.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO