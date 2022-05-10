Four candidates running for Daviess County Judge Executive

The aroma of pulled pork and burgoo are filling the air above downtown Owensboro. Otters open season amid Jacobsville revitalization. Former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught sentenced …. Casey White’s victim’s son offers reward. Woman arrested in connection to Owensboro robbery. Madisonville man charged with trafficking meth.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It’s time for professional baseball in Evansville again, as the Otters opened their Frontier League campaign in front of a sellout crowd at Bosse Field Friday night. But for some fans, the pregame is as much a part of the fun and tradition as the game...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As summer weather creeps in, many pools in the area try to navigate around the ongoing lifeguard shortages that are plaguing the country. With many experts around the water expecting the summer of 2022 to see the most people visiting pools and going for swims since 2019, lifeguard shortages could affect how many pools operate but pools in the area are being proactive.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police planned to honor a group of good Samaritans who quickly responded to help an ailing driver who was drifting dangerously into a busy Florida intersection last week. “We don’t think it’s an understatement to say that these Good Samaritans are an inspiration of goodness...
McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Jordan Spieth thought the course for his hometown Byron Nelson would play more difficult after yielding more birdies in its debut than any other tournament on the PGA Tour last season. The three-time major winner says he couldn’t have been more wrong, and is frankly...
SATURDAY: More Clouds than Sun with a Few Showers/T’Showers, Increasing Later in the Afternoon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Warm with Highs 81-85. Winds SW 5-10 SAT NIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms Ending in the Evening, then Clearing. Mild with Lows 59-63. SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm with Highs 80-85. Winds V 5-10...
OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Mild with Lows 61-64. Sunrise 5:41. FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm with Highs 84-89. Winds SE 5-10 FRI NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing (Highest Chances West of US 41). Mild with Lows 62-67. SATURDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers (More Numerous...
