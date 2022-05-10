This Documentary Is Going to Change the Way We Look at Art Criticism

This story is part of our Top Docs feature from the May Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to finding a physician, order your copy today!. I started in birth work after having my own kids because I realized how important it is for people to feel they’re the center of their care – something that was missing from my experience. Most people aren’t traumatized by the act of giving birth itself but by feeling like they don’t have a say in how it goes. As a doula, I’m not a medical provider, but the one with my clients’ emotions in mind, helping them navigate the big picture of pregnancy, birth and postpartum. I see myself as an advocate but also a space-keeper. I press pause on the clock so people can make decisions that feel best for them, which has been incredibly beneficial for my clients. Our health care system has taken that away from providers, so everything feels rushed at prenatal appointments and in the delivery room. Sometimes an in-the-moment choice is important for everyone’s safety, but there’s almost always time for people to have a thorough conversation and make informed decisions. We’ll see better results in birth and postpartum if we aren’t treated like we’re on a conveyor belt. I believe having a village of support is a political act, and that systemic issues like maternal mortality rates and traumatic births can be prevented if we feel like we have a say in the process. It’s so important to feel like you have at least one person in your corner.

