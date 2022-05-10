ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

This Documentary Is Going to Change the Way We Look at Art Criticism

By Alli Watters
milwaukeemag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a decade of work, local art critic, journalist, filmmaker and occasional MilMag writer* Mary Louise Schumacher is just months away from completing her documentary exploring the ever-changing world of art criticism. With the interviews and research for the most part done, the finish line is in sight – it’s just...

