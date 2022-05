WESTMORELAND, N.Y. – Spring has sprung at North Star Orchard with thousands of colorful tulips available to take photos with or take home starting this weekend. Through 5 p.m. Thursday, people can come and take photos with the flowers. On Friday and Saturday, the tulips can be cut for $1 per stem from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WESTMORELAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO