Bridgeport, WV

Indians take down Hawks in 13th, University rallies to take title.

By Daniel Woods
 4 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A sectional title was on the line at Mylan Park as University hosted Bridgeport. The Indians were on top 2-1 after three and made that 3-1 as Sadie Hamrick singled to score Kyleigh Anderson.

Things would turn however, as the Hawks clawed back to take the lead, 4-3 going into the 7th. Chloe Pethtel laid down a picture perfect bunt and Rachel Mason went first to third, keeping Bridgeport alive in the top half of the inning trailing by one.

That set the table for Maci Cook as she drove in Mason and tied it at four, headed to extra innings.

Extras were all about pitching and defense as Autumn Stemple continued to racks her twenty strikeouts to put up more zeroes. The Indians obliged in the field as Jacey Laxton put her body on the line to end the eleventh inning.

Then in the top of the 13th, Bridgeport loaded the bases for cook and she cleared them. The throw gets away from the first baseman and three runs scored. Pethtel shut down the Hawks in the bottom half and Bridgeport forced a winner take all game two, 7-4.

University was able to clinch the sectional championship in the second game, 10-2.

Bridgeport, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

