The public is asked to be on the lookout for nesting sea turtles, as the season gets underway this month. Honu (Hawaiian green) and honuʻea (Hawaiian hawksbill) turtles nest on Hawaiʻi beaches from mid-April through September; however, nesting can extend into December. The public can ensure that the turtles are successful in laying their eggs by keeping a respectful distance of at least 10 feet from honu and their nest.

