Maine Sen. Susan Collins contacted Bangor police over the weekend after someone left a message in chalk outside of her home urging her to support abortion rights. Bangor police said the message advocated for the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify the right to abortion and ban restrictions on abortion access. It also read “vote yes, clean up your mess.” Sen. Collins contacted police Saturday night about the message.

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO