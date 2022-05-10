ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Business news in brief

By POST REGISTER
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisconnect Spa, which offers services ranging from cryotherapy to sensory deprivation tanks, has opened in Idaho Falls. Its location is 3960 S. 25th East, Suite 9, and it is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, according to its website. The spa...

www.postregister.com

Post Register

Idaho Falls adopts use of impact fees

Idaho Falls is joining several other cities in Idaho by using impact fees, a one-time fee paid by developers to help accommodate growth in cities. The Idaho Falls City Council voted to adopt impact fees during its Thursday meeting. A city news release said the fees are intended to allow “growth to pay for growth.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Idaho

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho has a New Rush Coming, But This Time It’s Not for Gold

Cobalt is a metal used to help make technology parts. According to Heart Land Daily News "Demand for cobalt has risen as it is an essential mineral for the production of the lithium ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and electronics, and in the magnets used in wind turbines. The mine, located in Lemhi County, Idaho, is owned by Jervois Mining, an Australian company that specializes in extracting minerals used for making batteries. Although the main mineral produced at the underground mine is cobalt, the company also expects it to produce copper and gold."
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Rep. Giddings joins Nate Shelman of NewsTalk KBOI

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho lawmaker Rep. Priscilla Giddings joined Nate Shelman of NewsTalk KBOI on Friday ahead of Tuesday's Primary Election. Giddings is running for Idaho Lieutenant Governor. "I've been to every county in the state, every nook and cranny," Giddings said when asked about how she's feeling...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

This is Possibly the Most Scenic Drive in Idaho

The drive from Swan Valley to Victor may be the most breathtaking in Idaho. Only in Your State has a story about the scenic drive. I came across this post last weekend. The writer suggests that when you get to Victor, you continue on to Wyoming. It will be a great overnight trip.
VICTOR, ID
Post Register

Yellowstone celebrates grand opening of new employee housing in Mammoth

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — Pat Moran loves her new home in Yellowstone National Park. She shares the two-bedroom modular house with a roommate, and she enjoys spending time outside on the front porch. She insisted on setting up some chairs there. Moran works at Yellowstone’s Central Fee Office,...
POLITICS
Post Register

County library district parting ways with city of Idaho Falls

A 40-year partnership between Idaho Falls Public Library and Bonneville County is coming to an end this year as the county’s library district board trustees recently decided to create a separate county library. The library district plans to open a main library branch in or near Ammon this October....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
MIX 106

We Can’t Believe This Pick For Idaho’s Signature Dish

The perception that outsiders have of Idaho is truly a marvelous thing. You’ve got people who think we’re in the Midwest, you’ve got others who think it snows here every single day, and then you’ve got the prototypical perspective that Idaho is everything potato. This brings us to the “special report” about Idaho’s signature dish from the folks at 247WallSt.com.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Taste The Best Idaho Wines In One Place This Weekend

If you've lived in the Treasure Valley for very long, you know that Idaho produces some high-quality wines. The majority of the state's wine comes from the Sunnyslope Wine Trail. Sunnyslope is made up of 18 different wineries that are located between Parma and Lake Lowell and from the Snake River to I-84.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

St. Luke's to take apart MRI machine, loud noises expected

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — St. Luke's is planning to decommission an MRI machine inside the Spine Institute of Idaho, which may create loud noises including a bang. The project will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, and the Spine Institute building won't be accessible while the work is being done.
MERIDIAN, ID
NewsBreak
Economy
104.3 WOW Country

Who Owns the Most Land in Idaho? (Updated)

I wrote about this late last year but new information drastically changes who we thought was the biggest land owner in Idaho. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. Successful Farming shared an update on the largest land...
IDAHO STATE
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Idaho

Idaho is often referred to as the "Gem State." This nickname is fitting because, in many ways, Idaho is truly a gem among states. For starters, Idaho boasts some of the most beautiful and diverse scenery in the country. From the lush forests of the Panhandle to the scenic lakes of the Sawtooth Mountains, Idaho has something for everyone.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Bird Flu Now Confirmed in 5 Southern Idaho Counties

BOISE - The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has received confirmation of multiple cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus, also known as Bird Flu, in five southern Idaho counties, impacting 5 poultry flocks and 2 non-poultry flocks. HPAI is a viral disease and requires rapid response because it is...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Challis fire hall dedication set for May 21

It took years longer than expected, but the new Challis fire station is almost complete, Challis firefighter Doug Hammond reports. North Custer Rural Fire District officials have scheduled a Saturday, May 21 open house and building dedication to celebrate the new building. Equipment and supplies have been moved from the...
CHALLIS, ID
Post Register

Merrell, Dorothy

Dorothy"Mickey" Hart Merrell passed away May 7, 2022, at 97 years old at her daughter's home in Boise, Idaho. She was the oldest of six children to Howard and Dorothy Hart of Monte Vista, Colorado. Mickey was born in Del Norte, Colorado on August 23, 1924. After living in Denver and having three children with her first husband, Harry H. Kanatzar, Jr. the family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Mickey married Gerald Merrell in 1973 until his death in 2015. During her time in Idaho Falls Mickey was an artist doing fashion illustrations for LeVines and other stores in the area. She was a lifelong artist focusing on landscapes and portraits as well as illustrating two books. Mickey spent many hours playing bridge where she met good friends. She moved to Boise to live with her daughter and granddaughter in 2020 until her passing. Preceding her in death were her parents, brothers Ivan Hart, Loyal Hart, Ronnie Hart, and her younger son Douglas Kanatzar. Mickey is survived by her daughter Kathy Kanatzar of Boise, son Steve Kanatzar of Colorado Springs, grandchildren Ashley Morrison, Nick Morrison, Jackie Ripke, Steve Kanatzar, Cameron Kanatzar, eleven great grandchildren, stepson Bill Merrell, stepdaughter-in-law Carol Merrell, and stepdaughter Kay Merrell. She was dearly loved and will be missed, until we are together in heaven. Services will be at The Vineyard in Boise, Idaho on May 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. followed by inurnment with her younger son Douglas Kanatzar at Cloverdale Cemetery in Boise on Monday May 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please send contributions in Mickey Merrell's name to the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave., Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Arrangements are under the direction of Summers Funeral Home, Ustick Chapel, Meridian, ID 208-898-0642 www.summersfuneral.com. Dorothy 8/23/1924 - 5/7/2022Mildred Merrell.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Wine industry facing an increase in prices, but not from the wine itself

BARODA, Mich. (WSBT) – Prices continue to rise nationally, increasing the costs for things like wine. Wine industries are facing several challenges, like the cost of goods and shipping them due to the rise in gas prices. It's the bottles themselves that are becoming more difficult to get. This...
INDUSTRY
Post Register

Idaho angler lands largest catch-and-release smallmouth bass on record

AHSAHKA, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho angler caught a 23.5 inch smallmouth bass, breaking the state's record for the largest catch-and-release of the species. The fisherman, Travis Wendt, made his catch in Dworshak Reservoir on May 10th. He beat out Dusty Shepard's 22.75 inch record, set in 2020. Wendt's...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Roaring Springs Waterpark reopens this weekend

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Roaring Springs Waterpark is set to reopen for the 2022 season on Saturday at 11 a.m. With heated water and good weather, Roaring Springs is hoping to usher in summer with some great pool time fun. The park is set to be open on weekends for the next two weeks, then seven days a week starting Memorial Day.
MERIDIAN, ID

