ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Tuesday morning weather forecast

fox26houston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hot pattern continues for Southeast Texas. Houston will see afternoon...

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

ERCOT asking Texas residents to conserve power this weekend

HOUSTON - The heat will continue to be on this weekend across the state of Texas with temperatures above 90 degrees across much of the state. As a result, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is urging residents to conserve power. According to a statement from ERCOT Interim CEO, Brad...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Air quality alert for ozone in Harris, Galveston, Brazoria counties: What it means

HOUSTON - There is an air quality alert for ozone in Harris, Galveston and Brazoria counties through 7 p.m. today. We tend to see these a lot in the summertime because ozone forms through a chemical reaction with sunlight. While its presence in the stratosphere blocks harmful incoming UV radiation, at ground levels it can be problematic.
BRAZORIA, TX
fox26houston.com

Traffic in Galveston to flow normally after TxDOT 'abandons' plans

GALVESTON, Texas - Good news for Galveston drivers: there won't be as much traffic this weekend!. PREVIOUS: Roads reopened on I-610 West Loop, I-45 Gulf Freeway north of Galveston. According to a press release from the city, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) agreed to "abandon the current traffic plan...
GALVESTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man arrested in connection with deadly southwest Houston shooting

HOUSTON - A man has been put behind bars for the deadly shooting of a man at a nightclub parking lot in southwest Houston back in April. PREVIOUS: Police looking for person of interest linked to deadly shooting in southwest Houston. Officials say Miguel Angel Nicanor Bartolo, 24, is charged...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
fox26houston.com

Procession held for Harris County Deputy Robert Adam Howard

HOUSTON - Law enforcement officers are mourning one of their own after a deputy was killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler Wednesday in northwest Harris County. A procession for Deputy Robert "Adam" Howard was held on Friday morning. The deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office was killed in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Texas
fox26houston.com

New 'Home by H-E-B' decor department debuts at Texas store

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - You can stock your pantry at H-E-B, but you don’t have to stop there. The Texas-based grocery chain is introducing a new home decor department with rugs, candles, furniture and more for the rest of your house. The first Home by H-E-B department was launched...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
fox26houston.com

Repairman shot, killed in Harris Co., search continues for suspect

HOUSTON - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a repairman was shot and killed on Thursday evening. Authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3900 block of Summit Valley Drive. Preliminary information revealed that an A/C repairman, believed to be doing service work at a home, was confronted...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

H-E-B to sell home goods, decorations from Texas designers

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A new, 122,000-square foot H-E-B store in New Braunfels features a two-story True Texas BBQ and the first-ever Home by H-E-B department. The new location replaced the older, existing location on Walnut Avenue. This is the first H-E-B to include a two-story version of the company's...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox26houston.com

18-year-old arrested in connection to shooting at Heights High School

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District Police Department said an arrest has been made in connection with Thursday afternoon's shooting of a student at Heights High School. In a statement from HISD Police, an 18-year-old male, who is said to be one of five people involved, was arrested. The...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston's famous missing tiger, India, growing at Texas shelter

MURCHISON, Texas - Houston’s famous tiger, India, continues to progress after being recovered by police last year. In May 2021, cell phone video showed India wandering through a West Houston neighborhood. The tiger was reported missing before being located a few days later and transported to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Who killed Betsy Oliva-Almaguer? Woman found murdered in west Houston

HOUSTON - Who killed Betsy Oliva-Almaguer? That's what authorities and her family are asking after Betsy was found dead two weeks ago from multiple gunshot wounds in west Houston. DETAILS: Woman found dead with several gunshot wounds in west Houston, shooter still at large. Houston Police say on Wednesday, April...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy