Tuesday morning weather forecast

HOUSTON - The heat will continue to be on this weekend across the state of Texas with temperatures above 90 degrees across much of the state. As a result, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is urging residents to conserve power. According to a statement from ERCOT Interim CEO, Brad...
HOUSTON - There is an air quality alert for ozone in Harris, Galveston and Brazoria counties through 7 p.m. today. We tend to see these a lot in the summertime because ozone forms through a chemical reaction with sunlight. While its presence in the stratosphere blocks harmful incoming UV radiation, at ground levels it can be problematic.
GALVESTON, Texas - Good news for Galveston drivers: there won't be as much traffic this weekend!. PREVIOUS: Roads reopened on I-610 West Loop, I-45 Gulf Freeway north of Galveston. According to a press release from the city, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) agreed to "abandon the current traffic plan...
HOUSTON - A man has been put behind bars for the deadly shooting of a man at a nightclub parking lot in southwest Houston back in April. PREVIOUS: Police looking for person of interest linked to deadly shooting in southwest Houston. Officials say Miguel Angel Nicanor Bartolo, 24, is charged...
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas primary runoff elections are here and one race to watch is the Republican runoff for Railroad Commissioner, who serves on the Texas Railroad Commission which regulates oil and natural gas in the state. Two candidates will be on the ballot in the May runoff, current...
HOUSTON - Authorities arrested 2 people Friday in the death of a man shot at a north Harris County car wash back in April. PREVIOUS: Man shot and killed at north Harris County car wash. Initially, the search was for two people who fled the scene that Sunday evening on...
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A Fort Bend ISD school bus flipped on its side on the toll road Friday morning. Thankfully, no students were on board. Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says the single-vehicle crash happened on the Fort Bend County Toll Road northbound on-ramp at FM 2234. The...
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - You can stock your pantry at H-E-B, but you don’t have to stop there. The Texas-based grocery chain is introducing a new home decor department with rugs, candles, furniture and more for the rest of your house. The first Home by H-E-B department was launched...
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A new, 122,000-square foot H-E-B store in New Braunfels features a two-story True Texas BBQ and the first-ever Home by H-E-B department. The new location replaced the older, existing location on Walnut Avenue. This is the first H-E-B to include a two-story version of the company's...
HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District Police Department said an arrest has been made in connection with Thursday afternoon's shooting of a student at Heights High School. In a statement from HISD Police, an 18-year-old male, who is said to be one of five people involved, was arrested. The...
MURCHISON, Texas - Houston’s famous tiger, India, continues to progress after being recovered by police last year. In May 2021, cell phone video showed India wandering through a West Houston neighborhood. The tiger was reported missing before being located a few days later and transported to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch.
HOUSTON - Who killed Betsy Oliva-Almaguer? That's what authorities and her family are asking after Betsy was found dead two weeks ago from multiple gunshot wounds in west Houston. DETAILS: Woman found dead with several gunshot wounds in west Houston, shooter still at large. Houston Police say on Wednesday, April...
HOUSTON - A deadly crash involving a box truck on the East Freeway is blocking all westbound lanes near Mercury Drive in east Houston. Houston Police reports at least one person is dead as a result of the incident on Wednesday morning. HPD Vehicular Crimes investigators say a female driving...
HOUSTON - The search is on for the person who shot and killed a repairman in west Harris County Thursday evening. Authorities said the shooting occurred in the 3900 block of Summit Valley Drive around 6:30 p.m. Investigators say an AC repairman, believed to be doing service work at a...
HOUSTON - A 12-year-old boy was shot while asleep in his apartment in northwest Harris County, authorities say. The shooting was reported in the 7300 block of Alabonson. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, gunshots were fired from a club across the street, and the boy was struck. The boy was...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County sheriff's deputy has died after a crash with an 18-wheeler on State Highway 249 near Spring Cypress on Wednesday afternoon. The deputy was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later passed away from his injuries, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says. "Our...
HOUSTON - A man accused of robbing a casino at an Indian reservation just outside of Livingston has been taken into custody after leading police on a chase that ended in a standoff on the Eastex Freeway Friday morning. According to Alabama Coushatta Indian Reservation Police, a man walked into...
