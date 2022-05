CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Farmers Market at Noelridge Park Wednesday afternoon consisted of two vendors and fewer than ten customers in the first hour. Getting vendors has been a challenge for a number of events, and the lack has led to fewer days on the schedule. The Mount Vernon market did not return for 2022. The Iowa City market will no longer be held on Wednesdays; going forward it will just be Saturdays. The market at Noelridge Park went from three days a week—Monday, Wednesday, and Friday—to just Wednesday.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO