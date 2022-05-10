ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Biel is a vision in a white cropped tank top while Justin Timberlake rocks a chic suit at the premiere of her true crime Hulu series Candy in Los Angeles

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

She transformed herself into the real-life homicidal housewife Candy Montgomery in her new true crime series Candy.

But Jessica Biel left her on-screen look behind on Monday when she revealed a brilliant white ensemble while arriving at the Hulu limited series' premiere in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old actress contrasted her vibrant look with her husband Justin Timberlake's stylish double-breasted suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNsZv_0fYWgsB400
The star: Jessica Biel, 40, was a vision in white as she joined her husband Justin Timberlake, 41, at the LA premiere of her Hulu true crime limited series Candy

Jessica plays the title role in Candy, which follows the real-life Texas housewife Candy Montgomery before and after her shocking ax murder of her neighbor Betty Gore (played by Melanie Lynskey) in the 1980s.

The Sinner star wore a white cropped tank top that highlighted her toned midriff and fit arms.

She paired it with voluminous white high-waisted pants that completely covered up her footwear and reached down to the ground with shredded hems.

The star added some sparkle to her ensemble with an intricate set of gold necklaces and pendants, and she accessorized with a matching white clutch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DmHZK_0fYWgsB400
Dark: Jessica plays the title role in Candy, which follows the real-life Texas housewife Candy Montgomery before and after her shocking ax murder of her neighbor Betty Gore (played by Melanie Lynskey) in the 1980s
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dJ0zF_0fYWgsB400
Woman in white: Jessica wore a white cropped tank top that highlighted her toned midriff and fit arms. Justin looked smart in an intriguing charcoal double-breasted suit with a single button
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F6nPD_0fYWgsB400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vkr7l_0fYWgsB400
On point: She paired her top with voluminous white high-waisted pants that completely covered up her footwear and reached down to the ground with shredded hems
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sk64k_0fYWgsB400
Elegant: The star added some sparkle to her ensemble with an intricate set of gold necklaces and pendants, and she accessorized with a matching white clutch

Jessica completed her look by styling her brunette locks with a middle part and elegant waves cascading down her shoulders.

Joining her was her husband Justin Timberlake, 41, who looked smart in an intriguing charcoal double-breasted suit with a single button.

He wore it over a black shirt with intricate white patterns, along with more casual black boots.

Also making a splash on the red carpet was Jessica's scene partner Melanie Lynskey, who look glamorous in a red dress with a busty plunging top.

Her outfit featured ruffled short sleeves and a long skirt. She carried a glittering gold clutch and wore silver open-toe heels with knotted straps, and she wore her dark tresses tied up.

Melanie's husband, fellow actor Jason Ritter, wore a classic navy plaid suit and a matching tie, along with blue suede shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txQtS_0fYWgsB400
Woman in red: Also making a splash on the red carpet was Jessica's scene partner Melanie Lynskey, who look glamorous in a red dress with a busty plunging top
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ALOxg_0fYWgsB400
Cute couple: Melanie's husband, fellow actor Jason Ritter, wore a classic navy plaid suit and a matching tie, along with blue suede shoes

Veep star Timothy Simons, who plays Candy's husband, looked dapper in a charcoal suit with a navy polka dotted tie and glasses with clear frames.

His costar Raúl Esparza opted for a lighter gray suit while going tie-free and showing off a thick, well-groomed salt-and-pepper beard.

Pablo Schreiber added a splash of color to the premiere with his lustrous burgundy suit.

Candy producer Michelle Purple contrasted the stars with a more reserved black sleeveless jumpsuit.

Joining the adult stars were the child actors Dash McCloud and Antonella Rose, who play the children of the two women at the center of the series.

Dash wore a powder blue shirt with colorful fruit illustrations, khaki pants and baby blue loafers, while Antonella had on a black-and-blue patterned Dior dress with pink boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RvH6Y_0fYWgsB400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KkCPY_0fYWgsB400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMWTH_0fYWgsB400
Sticking out: Pablo Schreiber added a splash of color to the premiere with his lustrous burgundy suit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UGRjs_0fYWgsB400
Back in black: Candy producer Michelle Purple contrasted the stars with a more reserved black sleeveless jumpsuit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYbV3_0fYWgsB400
Child stars: Joining the adult stars were the child actors Dash McCloud and Antonella Rose, who play the children of the two women at the center of the series

