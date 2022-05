FAIRFIELD — The Maine Department of Transportation will be closing the Exit 133 on- and off-ramps on the northbound side of I-95 in Fairfield Sunday night into Monday morning to accommodate guardrail replacement work. The ramp closures will occur between 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 and 6 a.m. on Monday, May 16. The work is not expected to take the entire nine hours, according to MDOT, in a news release.

