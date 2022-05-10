ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee child picks long shot Kentucky Derby winner

By Nexstar Media Wire, Lexi O'Haver
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q8mu1_0fYWepbJ00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — AJ Cucksey of Knoxville and his grandfather attended the Kentucky Derby on Saturday and had a day to remember, beating the odds in more way than one.

AJ and his grandfather attended the “fastest two minutes in sports” at Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky decked out in Tennessee Volunteer orange.

As a lover of sports, this trip to the Kentucky Derby with his grandpa was already enough to be an unforgettable day before long shot horse “Rich Strike” pulled off a shocking come-from-behind win. The Prayers for AJ Cucksey page posted a photo of AJ smiling and holding a winning ticket on the 2022 Kentucky Derby-winning thoroughbred.

AJ ‘Cuckoo’ Cucksey honored as the 134th Air Refueling Wing’s Pilot of the Day

At 80-1 odds, Rich Strike became the second-longest shot to win in Kentucky Derby history. Rich Strike paid $163.60. Only Donerail in 1913 had a higher payout of $184.90.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vbisv_0fYWepbJ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XAxXT_0fYWepbJ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qiAc_0fYWepbJ00

A $15 bet with 80-1 odds would net a payout of $1,200.

In the fall of 2014, the Cucksey family was in Walt Disney World when AJ began developing issues with his coordination and walking. After the trip, he was referred to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital where doctors discovered multiple inoperable tumors in AJ’s brain.

Now, 8 years later, AJ is still receiving treatments to reduce the swelling and pressure on his brain.

Cucksey underwent an MRI and echocardiogram in late January, according to the Prayers for AJ page, and the results were good.

The next posts on his Facebook page were taken at the Derby, including one with a photo of AJ in his dapper suit, holding up the slip from his wager with the caption: “Now that’s the winning ticket!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Illinois baseball beats Nebraska 8-3 in series opener

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Taylor Jackson hit a three-run home run to give Illinois baseball a 5-1 lead and starter Cole Kirschsieper threw 7.0 innings, allowing just four hits and one run while striking out nine, as Illinois beat Nebraska 8-3 Friday night in the series opener at Illinois Field.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk commits to South Carolina

WCIA — Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk verbally committed to play for South Carolina on Wednesday after spending the past three seasons at Illinois. The back-up big man played in 24 games last season, making two starts, but averaged just 1.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game with the Illini. Bosmans-Verdonk will have two years of eligibility with […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WCIA

Illinois softball falls to Ohio State in Big Ten Tournament

EAST LANSING, Mi. (WCIA) — Illinois softball is in East Lansing, Michigan for the Big Ten Tournament. They faced Ohio State and lost 5-1. Bases were loaded at the top of the 3rd, Buckeyes McKenzie Bump dribbled one to first. Illinois has a misthrow and Ohio State score two more, making it 4-0 Ohio State. […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WCIA

Hayes, Cooney win Big Ten Medal of Honor

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Megan Cooney and Blake Hayes are the 2022 Illinois Big Ten Medal of Honor winners. The annual award is given annually to one male and female graduating athlete from each school in the conference, recognizing excellence both on and off the field throughout their college career. Cooney helped lead the Illini volleyball […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Louisville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Government
abc17news.com

Alabama fugitive waives extradition from Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (KMIZ) A capital murder suspect who led authorities on a manhunt that started in Alabama and ended in Indiana has waived extradition. Vanderburgh County (Ind.) Sheriff David Wedding said at a news conference Tuesday that the sheriff's office will not publicly release when Alabama authorities will pick up Casey White, citing security reasons.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WCIA

HS scoreboard (5-13-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school postseason soccer and track and field. GIRLS’ SOCCER Class 1A Decatur LSA Regional Final: St. Teresa 1, Warrensburg-Latham 0 F/2OT BASEBALL St. Joseph-Ogden 9, Unity 4 Milford 16, Hoopeston Area 5 F/5 Iroquois West 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3 SOFTBALL Clinton 7, Meridian 2
SPORTS
WCIA

Two Illini sign contracts with NFL teams

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Two former Illinois football players have officially signed contracts with teams in the NFL. Former Illini Kerby Joseph has officially signed with the Detroit Lions. The safety agreed to a four year, $5 million dollar contract. He gets a $849,000 dollar signing bonus and will be getting 100% of his maximum compensation […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derby Day#Long Shot#The Kentucky Derby#Air Refueling Wing#Walt Disney World#Mri
Anita Durairaj

Kentucky's official State Rock isn't really a rock

Nodule of agatePicture by James St. John; Wikimedia Commons: CC-BY-SA-2.0 Agate was officially designated as Kentucky's State Rock on July 14, 2000. Agate is described as a rock formation that is primarily composed of chalcedony and quartz. However, according to the Kentucky Geological Survey, the agate is actually not a rock. It is a microscopically crystalline variety of the mineral quartz while chalcedony is also a type of quartz. Thus, Kentucky's State Rock is a mineral and not a rock.
KENTUCKY STATE
WCIA

Former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught sentenced to 3 years probation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught was sentenced to three years supervised probation in a Tennessee courtroom Friday after she was convicted of negligent homicide in the 2017 death of 75-year-old Charlene Murphey. Vaught was previously found guilty of two charges: criminally negligent homicide and abuse...
NASHVILLE, TN
WCIA

Steiner, Sickels, Powell pace Illini on All-Big Ten softball teams

WCIA — Avrey Steiner, Sydney Sickels and Kailee Powell headline the Illinois softball contingent on the All-Big Ten teams announced on Wednesday. Steiner is the lone first team selection for the Illini, with Sickels and Powell both on the second team. Also recognized by the league, Paige Berkmeyer, Lauren Wiles and Stevie Meade, who are […]
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WCIA

DACC softball working to towards spot in Nationals

DANVILLE (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College softball now has a new opportunity to keep their season going. DACC lost in the Region 24 championship to Illinois Central College. The softball team is now facing St. Louis Community College the District P Championships. They have a double header Saturday in Danville. If they win, they […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Josh Whitman set to receive contract extension, raise

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman is set to receive a four-year contract extension and six-figure raise, pending Board of Trustees approval at its regularly scheduled meeting next week. If approved, Whitman’s contract will go through June 2028, with an initial raise of $175,000. The new terms would begin next week. Per the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Boyer sisters fueling Tuscola softball

TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Tuscola softball is a family affair for Ella and Ava Boyer. The sisters are leading the Warriors in their first season playing together. “We are split up in the summer for travel ball,” Tuscola junior Ella Boyer said. “My mom has to go with my sister, and my dad comes with me […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois donut shop ranked top 25 in nation

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A doughnut shop in central Illinois has been named as one of the top 25 Best Doughnut Shops in the United States by Feast and Field. The Revival City Doughnuts is located at 900 Lincoln Avenue in Charleston. Marschelle McCoy, the owner of the shop, said she is ecstatic about the recognition. […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

WCIA

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy