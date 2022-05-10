Bailey Smith Live Hit

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s time for another round of the Indy Now Pop Quiz, play along at home!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Greatest Spectacle in Porching – Indiana’s most famous porch is hosting a Presidential Porch Party! Blake Roebuck, committee chair of the porch party, joins the show with details on how you can celebrate the Month of May on the presidential porch of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.
INDIANAPOLIS – Sullivan Hardware is helping you get ready for Summer with all your outdoor needs!
INDIANAPOLIS – We love to shop local so Evereve stopped by to show us what's trending ahead of Summer!
INDIANAPOLIS – We're celebrating May with some racing-themed wines! Blake Trobaugh is the winemaker at Daniel's Vineyard in Fortville and he's here to tell us about their new racing series of wine!
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana's most famous porch at the home of Indiana's only president is hosting a presidential porch party that you don't want to miss!
INDIANAPOLIS – Local artists Alicia Zanoni Lawrence and Justin Vining stopped by to talk about an upcoming show at Vining Gallery! Alicia's show at the gallery is opening Friday, May 13 from 6-9 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
INDIANAPOLIS – Francis and Fern Boutique is here to chat about upcoming summer fashion trends and some Indy 500 attire too!
INDIANAPOLIS – There's an exciting spring expo happening this Saturday, May 14, at Robert's Camera!
INDIANAPOLIS— We’re enjoying temperatures in the eighties this week, and summer living is almost here. That means getting ready for outdoor entertaining. Mommy Magic’s Mary Susan share some easy trends that will get you ready for some fun in the sun. For more information click here.
INDIANAPOLIS — Fun fact about Erika Steele, co-owner of Just Love Coffee Cafe in Carmel: She worked for NASA in Houston for 20 years before returning to her home state of Indiana. There’s a cool story behind the Just Love Coffee franchise, too. The company was started by a...
Arts for Learning Indiana is the leading provider of arts education programs for kids in the state. It was founded in 1961, and partners with nearly 200 schools and community groups. The organization has a big fundraiser coming up promising to be a lot of fun. For more information click...
INDIANAPOLIS – Financial Expert Andy Mattingly from Forum Credit Union shares some easy ways you can have fun this summer without breaking the bank.
The Bail Project is a well-known organization that pays the bail of those who can’t afford it. Fox59 has been following the organization for month. There is a new state law set to go into affect in July that regulates bail charities. The Bail Project says the law infringes on their rights and are now suing the state of Indiana. This story will now be seen nationwide on our sister station NewsNation.
INDIANAPOLIS – We are checking in with TMZ Senior reporter Charlie Neff for the latest headlines in Hollywood.
As forecast last week temperatures moved to the upper 80s and even the lower 90s Wednesday, unusually warm for this time of year. This type of heat is rare for early May. We broke and tied two CENTRURY OLD records Wednesday. A warm-minimum of 72° breaks a record set in 1881, 141 years ago of 68°. The 89° high tied the record set in 1896 126 years ago.
INDIANAPOLIS — With the GMR Grand Prix in town and warmer weather, people are likely to flock to downtown Indianapolis this weekend. For some, the issue of safety is once again top of mind after four people were shot along the canal earlier this week. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said two groups of people on different sides of the waterway got into an argument early Wednesday morning and someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.
