Memphis, TN

WATCH: Jordan Poole And Ja Morant's Interaction Before Game 4

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Jordan Poole and Ja Morant shook hands before the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriros played Game 4 on Monday night.

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are playing Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night in California, and before the game Jordan Poole and Ja Morant were seen shaking hands on the court.

Morant got injured in Game 3 after a play by Poole, so the fact that they shook hands was a good sign.

There were a lot of people questioning if the play was dirty.

Poole said that the play was a basketball play.

The Warriros currently have a 2-1 lead the series, so a win on Monday would give them a commanding 3-1 lead.

As for the Grizzlies, a win would tie up the series at 2-2, and give them major momentum going home for Game 5 in Memphis later in the week.

The Grizzlies made the NBA Playoffs last season as the eighth seed, but this year they finished the regular season as the second seed in the west.

As for the Warriors, they are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019, and they are the second seed in the west.

Comments / 1

