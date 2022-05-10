ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Iowa high school soccer highlights and scores (5-9-22)

By JAKE JONES
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YBw5s_0fYWd3ip00

Boys’ Soccer Scores
Western Christian 3, Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan
Sioux Center 2, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1
Sioux City East 1, Sioux City North 0
Spencer 7, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Storm Lake 7, West Sioux 0

Girls’ Soccer Scores
West Sioux 11, Storm Lake 1
Unity Christian 1, Spirit Lake 0
Spencer 10, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Sioux Center 10, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Bishop Heelan 8, Le Mars 0

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux Center, IA
City
Le Mars, IA
Sioux City, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Storm Lake, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Spirit Lake, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Sioux City, IA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars#Highschoolsports#Sioux Center 2#Boyden Hull Rock Valley 1#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy