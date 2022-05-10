Iowa high school soccer highlights and scores (5-9-22)
Boys’ Soccer Scores
Western Christian 3, Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan
Sioux Center 2, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1
Sioux City East 1, Sioux City North 0
Spencer 7, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Storm Lake 7, West Sioux 0
Girls’ Soccer Scores
West Sioux 11, Storm Lake 1
Unity Christian 1, Spirit Lake 0
Spencer 10, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Sioux Center 10, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Bishop Heelan 8, Le Mars 0
