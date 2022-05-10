Western, Willard fall in league play ahead of sectional meeting

ORANGE TWP. — The Western Reserve softball team was outscored by eight runs in the first two innings of Monday’s 13-2 Firelands Conference loss at host Mapleton.

With the loss, Western fell to 3-14 overall and 1-11 in the FC.

Brooklyn Prince finished 3 for 3 for the Roughriders, while Sydnie Prince added a single and scored a run. Lacey Greszler also walked and scored.

Western hosts Willard (1-12) on Tuesday in a Division III sectional semifinal tournament game. The ‘Riders then host South Central on Wednesday and Mapleton on Saturday to wrap up league play.

W. Reserve 002 00 — 2 4 2

Mapleton 262 3x — 13 8 2

WP: Lowery; LP: Prince

2B: (M) S. Cooper, He. Earl

Port Clinton 14, Willard 0

PORT CLINTON — The visiting Crimson Flashes were held to three hits in Monday’s SBC Bay loss to the host Redskins.

Macey Robinson singled twice and Olivia Whetstone also singled for Willard’s three hits. The Flashes fell to 1-12 and 1-8 in the Bay with Monday’s setback.

Willard 000 00 — 0 2 6

Port Clinton 516 2x — 14 12 1

WP: Sanchez. LP: Rothhaar

2B: (PC) Sanchez, Wharton. 3B: (PC) Cross

New London 16, Mans. Christian 0

NEW LONDON — The Wildcats advanced to a third meeting with FC foe Monroeville with Monday’s dominant win over Mansfield Christian in Division IV sectional tournament play.

New London (9-9) — the No. 6 seed in the Galion district — will face No. 3 Monroeville at 5 p.m. Thursday in a sectional championship game at Clark Park.

During the regular season, the Eagles won both games by scores of 9-1 and 16-10 on April 5 and April 8.

In Monday’s win, Emilee Rowland allowed just one hit in five scoreless innings in the circle. She struck out 13 of the 15 outs recorded with no walks.

Tara Davidson hit a double and a home run with four Rbis for the ‘Cats, while Madison Rowland was 3 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs.

Also for New London, Laila Rollin and Jocelyn Speicher each finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Grace Popa was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Mans. Christian 000 00 — 0 1 5

New London 4(11)1 0x — 16 14 0

WP: E. Rowland; LP: Golias

2B: (NL) Davidson; HR: (NL) Davidson, M. Rowland

Plymouth 6, Crestview 2

PLYMOUTH — The Big Red (9-9, 8-4) threw another wrench into the FC race on Monday with a win over the Cougars.

The loss dropped Crestview (11-5, 8-2) back into a tie with South Central (15-5, 7-2) in the loss column for first place in the conference. Monroeville (17-5, 8-3) also sits just a game off the pace as well.

The Trojans entertain New London (8-9, x-x) on Tuesday and visits Western Reserve on Wednesday prior to a Div. IV sectional tournament game on Thursday, followed by a trip to New London on Friday.

The rematches between South Central and Monroeville and Crestview will then be played in Greenwich on May 16 and May 20.