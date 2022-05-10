ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lam says Hong Kong now has China patriots firmly in charge

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjU2W_0fYWadOf00
Hong Kong Elections Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect John Lee, left, and Chief Executive Carrie Lam pose for a photo during a meeting at the Central Government Complex ahead of a news conference in Hong Kong, Monday, May 9, 2022. (Anthony Kwan/Pool Photo via AP) (Anthony Kwan)

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Monday that Chinese patriots are now firmly in charge of the city following the election of its new leader, who ran unopposed in a process controlled by Beijing.

Lam's comments came a day after a carefully vetted election committee voted overwhelmingly to approve John Lee, a hard-line security chief who oversaw a crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement after massive protests turned violent in 2019.

The protests led to the imposition by Beijing of a sweeping National Security Law and the reorganization of the city's legislature. Political opponents were subsequently jailed, dissenting voices silenced and the organized opposition quashed.

Appearing with Lee, Lam said such changes were necessary to restore order and stability in the Asian financial hub.

“I want to thank the central government again for taking resolute measures when Hong Kong faced unprecedented challenges," said Lam, who is stepping down after a single five-year term as leader.

“It formulated the National Security Law, which helped Hong Kong transform from chaos to order, and also improved Hong Kong’s electoral system so that we can achieve long-term peace and stability,” Lam said.

Lee won more than 99% of the vote cast by the 1,500 members of the election committee.

While China cited the need to restore order as the motivation for political change in Hong Kong, the demand that only patriots — defined as those loyal to the ruling Communist Party — could hold office was a central theme.

The establishment of the political system of “patriots running Hong Kong” is vital for Hong Kong’s future, Lam said.

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven industrialized countries — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S. — called the selection process “part of a continued assault on political pluralism and fundamental freedoms.”

“The current nomination process and resulting appointment ... further erode the ability of Hong Kongers to be legitimately represented. We are deeply concerned about this steady erosion of political and civil rights and Hong Kong’s autonomy,” they said in a joint statement.

Lee will replace Lam on July 1 and take over a city that has in the past five years been through the tumultuous days of the 2019 pro-democracy protests, the ensuing crackdown and a recent coronavirus outbreak that overwhelmed Hong Kong's health care system and prompted Beijing to send in medics and build temporary quarantine facilities.

The handover of power will incorporate the formation of a new government, the continuation of epidemic control measures and preparations for the 25th anniversary celebration of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule after 156 years as a British colony.

Lee said he and Lam exchanged views on forming the new government during their Monday morning meeting, but gave no indication of any new direction for his administration.

Lee has said he wants to ensure Hong Kong's position as a center for financial deal-making while improving quality of life for the 7.4 million citizens of one of the world's most expensive cities. However, national security concerns are expected to trump all other issues, fueling speculation about a further deterioration of civil rights, free speech and the rule of law.

Lam said her government would “render all the necessary assistance and support” for the handover, ensuring Lee “will lead Hong Kong to a greater height in the next five years.”

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian fired back at criticism of the election from the European Union, whose foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said Lee’s selection “violates democratic principles and political pluralism in Hong Kong.” Borrell said the election furthered the dismantling of the “one country, two systems" principle under which Hong Kong was supposed to retain its own political, legal and economic system for 50 years after the end of British rule.

The election “shows that the new electoral system is a good system in line with the principle of ‘one country, two systems' and the reality in Hong Kong, and reflects the mainstream public opinion and consensus of staying in solidarity and striving for prosperity of all walks of life in Hong Kong," Zhao said at a daily briefing. He spoke before the G-7 statement was issued.

“It is believed that the new chief executive will lead the new (Hong Kong) government and people to create a new prospect of good governance in Hong Kong," Zhao said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Lam
Person
Josep Borrell
Person
Zhao Lijian
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kongers#Handover Of Hong Kong#Patriots#Ap#Chinese#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘full-fledged nuclear war’ with NATO

Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warned on Thursday that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) continued support of Ukraine against Russian invasion forces raises the risk of the conflict “turning into a full-fledged nuclear war.”. In a post on the Telegram app, Medvedev accused...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
84K+
Followers
106K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy