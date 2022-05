DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — On 05/13/22 around 10:15 am Danville Police responded to the area of Main St and Jackson St in reference to a report of shots fired. A responding officer observed a maroon colored Chevrolet Equinox leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Officers followed the vehicle as it arrived at the OSF emergency room where it was discovered the vehicle contained a victim of the shooting. The victim is identified as a 47 year old Danville man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

