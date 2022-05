When I first heard this story, my first thought was that this must be California, where thugs are going into stores and loading plastic garbage bags full of product and walking out without paying because they know there are no consequences for their theft. But this story is from WWL out of New Orleans, about a woman who is using a toddler and stealing over $300 dollars worth of meat from a local grocery store. And it's all caught on video. This is disturbing on a couple of different levels. First, she's walking out of the business with several hundred dollars worth of product, seemingly without fear. But second, and more disturbingly, she has what appears to be a toddler with her, also carrying stolen food.

