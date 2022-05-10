ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

US Marshals explain how escaped Alabama convict was caught

 4 days ago
US Marshals Martin Keeley and Chad Hunt explain how authorities captured escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White following a chase in Indiana.

