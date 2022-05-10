Navy pilot builds roller coaster for 3-year-old son in backyard

Related
This Tucson grandfather built a roller coaster in his yard for his grandchildren 🎢
Tucsonan Gary Dykman likes to build things. At 18, he built one of the first monster trucks in Tucson, the Cyclops, that now makes its way across the country for shows and was even featured in a Super Bowl commercial, he says. But, his “monstrous” feat isn’t what he’s known for around Tucson these days. Instead, it’s the handmade 190-foot-long steel roller coaster that sits in his yard, slightly hidden...
Highly Venomous Snake Slithers Around Florida Home: 'Throw the House Away'
Bodycam footage captured the snake slithering around the room as an officer attempted to capture it.
29 Years Ago, A 2-Year-Old Made a Chilling Claim After Her Mother Vanished Without a Trace
Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children; 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It
It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident
A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
Adopted puppy takes first walk with new family and digs up treasure worth nearly $8,000
He's a regular gold retriever.
FL: SOLDIER KILLED IN BEAR ATTACK- FAMILY SPEAKS
A US Army solider was killed by a brown bear on his base in Alaska on Tuesday; interviews with family members in St. Augustine, FL
